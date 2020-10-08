Spartans chase elusive state golf title

The Spartans have plenty of state meet experience. Roemer is competing in his fourth state tournament. It is the third for Dumas and Nathan Tillman.

"I think we can make a pretty good run at it," Tillman said. "We didn't play our best golf (Monday) and still won by five shots. That's with our No. 2 man (Roemer) shooting an 82.

"We can knock a lot of strokes off our score. We're pretty confident."

For a championship trophy to come home with PV on Saturday afternoon for the first time in program history, it'll need almost everyone at its best.

It starts with Dumas and Roemer. Both were in the top five at last year's state meet.

"Jack and I have to play the way we know we can play," Dumas said. "We need to finally do it at the same time — two numbers in the 60s both days."

But as coach Mike Nedelcoff's team has shown this season, it has more than a pair of Jacks.

Tillman has been a very steady No. 3 at 76.54 strokes per 18 holes. John Molyneaux, Jack Kilstrom and Johnson each have had moments of brilliance.

"There is a little bit of added pressure, but you want to have a little pressure on you," Johnson said. "You want to be playing for something."