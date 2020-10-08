Spartans chase elusive state golf title

Pleasant Valley High School's boys golf team has been on the state championship doorstep twice. The Spartans are weary of just coming close.
For three seniors, including four-year starters Jack Dumas and Jack Roemer, they have one final crack to bust through the door and enhance what already has been an illustrious high school resume.
The first round of the Iowa Class 4A state tournament commences at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Des Moines Golf & Country Club. The second round tees off at 9 a.m. Saturday.
"It is my last high school tournament, so I'm going to go have fun, play the best golf I can play and not have any regrets out there," Dumas said.
PV finished runner-up two years ago in a tournament that was condensed to one round because of weather. It tied for third place last year but lost the card back and missed out on a trophy.
The Spartans are eager to finish the job this time.
"I think our team is starting to peak at the right time," sophomore Sam Johnson said following Monday's 79 at the district meet. "We're going to be pretty dangerous come Friday and Saturday."
Based on 18-hole adjusted scoring averages, there are five schools separated by less than seven strokes at the top — PV (304.56), Ankeny (305.90), Cedar Falls (306.43), Johnston (310.46) and Waukee (311.02). Waukee has claimed the last two team championships.
The Spartans have plenty of state meet experience. Roemer is competing in his fourth state tournament. It is the third for Dumas and Nathan Tillman.
"I think we can make a pretty good run at it," Tillman said. "We didn't play our best golf (Monday) and still won by five shots. That's with our No. 2 man (Roemer) shooting an 82.
"We can knock a lot of strokes off our score. We're pretty confident."
For a championship trophy to come home with PV on Saturday afternoon for the first time in program history, it'll need almost everyone at its best.
It starts with Dumas and Roemer. Both were in the top five at last year's state meet.
"Jack and I have to play the way we know we can play," Dumas said. "We need to finally do it at the same time — two numbers in the 60s both days."
But as coach Mike Nedelcoff's team has shown this season, it has more than a pair of Jacks.
Tillman has been a very steady No. 3 at 76.54 strokes per 18 holes. John Molyneaux, Jack Kilstrom and Johnson each have had moments of brilliance.
"There is a little bit of added pressure, but you want to have a little pressure on you," Johnson said. "You want to be playing for something."
The Spartans are playing for a lot. They can become the first eastern Iowa school to hoist the 4A title since Bettendorf in 2006.
"This is what we've been waiting for all year," Dumas said. "We really want to get it done."
