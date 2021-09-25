Spartans claim fifth straight MAC golf tournament title

KEWANEE — The Pleasant Valley High School boys golf team shot its worst 18-hole score in five years earlier this month at the Clinton Invitational.
It turned out to be just a blip for the Spartans.
After a triumph at an 18-team meet in Metamora, Ill., PV captured its fifth consecutive Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament title in runaway fashion Saturday at the Midland Golf Club.
PV followed up Friday’s 312 with a 303 for a 36-hole total of 615 — 52 shots clear of runner-up North Scott.
“It is going to give us a lot of confidence going into the next two weeks,” senior and conference medalist Nathan Tillman said. “We’ve got one more (regular-season meet) and then hopefully two more after that to really bring it home.
“We’re starting to find it and play our best when it really matters.”
The Spartans had four of the top five individual finishers.
Tillman shot an even-par 72 for a two-day total of 147 to clip Davenport Assumption’s Keaton Thissen by three shots for top individual honors.
PV's Sam Johnson (154) placed third, Owen Wright (159) took fourth and Connor Borbeck (160) finished fifth.
“We’ve struggled having back-to-back good meets,” Johnson said, “so to have a two-day tournament and play like this shows our true colors and us willing to fight back. We’re starting to hit our peak and this is the exact time we want to do it.”
It was PV’s sixth tournament title of the season along with championships at Muscatine, North Scott, Western Dubuque, Assumption and Metamora.
The victory at Metamora came on the heels of a 323 at Valley Oaks in Clinton to place third, a meet in which it finished behind Burlington and North Scott.
“We played really poorly and we couldn’t play any worse,” Tillman said. “We got all our bad shots out.”
Coach Mike Nedelcoff said his team has spent a substantial amount of time in practice working on flighting the golf ball. It paid off as PV built a 21-stroke lead after the opening round in 25- to 30-mile per hour winds.
“Because of our relative inexperience, the boys have shown resiliency when they may have slipped,” Nedelcoff said. “They have never lost focus on what they’re trying to get better at, and (Friday’s) score proved that.
“Our scores didn’t balloon in 25 mile an hour winds. All you can ask as a coach is for them to do what you ask them to do and this group listens. They’re very coachable.”
Johnson said players could attack a few more pins Saturday.
“The wind (Saturday) felt like a subtle breeze compared to yesterday,” he said.
Thissen came into the final round with a two-stroke lead over Tillman. He extended it to three after Saturday’s opening hole, but Tillman responded with birdies at the par-5 fourth, par-3 sixth and par-4 ninth to take a one-shot lead.
“It was basically surviving (Friday) with the wind, but today I turned it around, played a little better golf and had better ball-striking,” said Tillman, who recently committed to continue his golf career at Western Illinois University. “I’m happy how it turned out.”
Thissen was stuck in neutral for most of the round as he never made a birdie.
“I couldn’t get anything going,” he said. “This gives me some motivation to work a little harder around the greens to try and make some more putts I’ll need to make at districts.”
In the same pairing, both golfers admitted it almost turned into a match play situation on the back nine.
“I was definitely thinking about it in the back of my mind that I needed to do something to beat him,” Thissen said. “I should have focused on my game more instead of what my opponent was doing.
“Still, I’m happy about this year and what I’ve been able to shoot. That second place is a good number.”
North Scott’s John Dobbe shot a pair of 81s to place seventh. The Lancers finished 21 shots in front of Central DeWitt and Assumption. The Sabers were third place based on a cardback.
Central DeWitt’s Jacob Brokaw earned first team all-conference honors with a sixth-place showing.
After a final week of regular-season competition, teams shift their attention to the Class 4A district meet. All 10 MAC schools will participate at the Burlington Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 5 in hopes of qualifying for the state tournament.
“We just need to keep playing smart, don’t do anything dumb and play our game,” Johnson said. “We know we have a good shot if we play the way we can play.”