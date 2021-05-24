Spartans claim regional golf title, qualify for state

The difference in the team race was PV’s third and fourth scores.

McVey posted an 86 and Isabella Steele, the lone freshman among the top six, had 93. No other school in the 10-team field had four scores below 95.

“The key to my round was not getting flustered when I had a bad shot,” McVey said. “I tried not to turn a bad shot into a really bad hole. I did a good job of staying focused and trying to improve on the next shot.”

Steele matched her season low 18-hole round of the season, including a 43 on the opening nine.

“(Isabella) has come so far since the start of the season,” Holmberg said. “To have four scores all under 95, it comes to show how much growth we’ve had this entire season.”

The Spartans, who won the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament earlier this month, will need that type of performance from their Nos. 3 and 4 players next week to have a shot at contending for a championship.

West Des Moines Valley enters as the overwhelming favorite. Based on scores throughout the spring, PV is expected to be in contention for a top-three finish.

“It will be different this time,” McVey said. “We have a main goal.”