Spartans claim regional golf title, qualify for state

CORALVILLE — They are a little older, a little wiser and a little more driven.
When the Pleasant Valley High School girls’ golf team qualified for the state tournament two years ago, the squad was comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores.
“None of us had ever done it,” junior Elizabeth McVey said. “We were just kind of happy to be there.”
The Spartans are going back next week with an eye on a bigger prize.
Pleasant Valley secured its spot into the June 1-2 Class 4A state tournament at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny with a regional championship Monday afternoon at a soggy Brown Deer Golf Club.
Coach Mike Nedelcoff’s team shot a 335, 18 strokes clear of runner-up Linn-Mar.
“This is something that has been a goal for us this entire season,” PV junior Erika Holmberg said. “To actually pull through and do it today was very rewarding. We came out and did what we needed to do, we succeeded and now it will be a fun ride at state.”
Holmberg turned in the low round for the Spartans with a 6-over 77 and sophomore Maura Peters had a 79. Those two finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the individual competition. Linn-Mar’s Tatum Depuydt was the medalist with a 1-under 70.
The difference in the team race was PV’s third and fourth scores.
McVey posted an 86 and Isabella Steele, the lone freshman among the top six, had 93. No other school in the 10-team field had four scores below 95.
“The key to my round was not getting flustered when I had a bad shot,” McVey said. “I tried not to turn a bad shot into a really bad hole. I did a good job of staying focused and trying to improve on the next shot.”
Steele matched her season low 18-hole round of the season, including a 43 on the opening nine.
“(Isabella) has come so far since the start of the season,” Holmberg said. “To have four scores all under 95, it comes to show how much growth we’ve had this entire season.”
The Spartans, who won the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament earlier this month, will need that type of performance from their Nos. 3 and 4 players next week to have a shot at contending for a championship.
West Des Moines Valley enters as the overwhelming favorite. Based on scores throughout the spring, PV is expected to be in contention for a top-three finish.
“It will be different this time,” McVey said. “We have a main goal.”
The players had to navigate a very wet golf course after rain earlier in the day.
“You had to approach things differently,” Holmberg said. “Typically, there is a lot of rollout, but today the ball just sat and stuck. Between that and as the day got hotter, the greens stiffened.
“You had to adapt. It was definitely a challenge, but we did that well.”
North Scott placed sixth in the field with a 398 and Davenport North took seventh at 413. Ellie Loehr had the low round for the Lancers with a 92 and Maddy Wardlow recorded 95 for the Wildcats.
Haley Dash turned in an 87 for Clinton.