Spartans cruise to fourth straight MAC golf title

CLINTON — Pleasant Valley’s Jack Roemer and Jack Dumas have left their respective imprints on the Mississippi Athletic Conference golf scene.
Dumas placed inside the top four his previous three years at the conference tournament. Roemer had been runner-up twice.
Both made the last trip to Valley Oaks Golf Club in Clinton one to remember.
Roemer claimed his first MAC title with a 1-over par 73 while Dumas and Nathan Tillman each posted a 2-over 74 to finish 1-2-3 and push Pleasant Valley to its fourth straight team crown with a 300.
Assumption was runner-up with a 330, followed by North Scott (342), Central DeWitt (357) and Bettendorf (368).
The Spartans had four players record scores under 80. In addition to Roemer, Dumas and Tillman, John Molyneaux was sixth with a 79.
“This is probably the best I feel about any team heading into districts and state,” Roemer said. “It’s a good group to be with right now, and we’re peaking at the right time. We have a special opportunity to finish one off this year.”
Usually a two-day meet at Kewanee Dunes, it was reduced to one day and at a new course because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mindset didn’t change.
“We know we’re all intelligent on the course, so we all know that we need to play toward the smart side,” Roemer said. “I definitely knew that if I get off to a slow start, I’m going to have to make up ground pretty quick.”
Just a week ago, Roemer won the Clinton Invitational at the same course with an even par 72. The conditions that day, in the eyes of a handful of golfers, were much worse than Friday.
The senior started his round on a sunny afternoon with a 37 after back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 5 and 6. His day turned more pleasant when he reached the par-3 13th.
After converting a birdie on No. 12, Roemer was about 25 feet from the cup going downhill after his tee shot. Working left-to-right, he pulled back, gently tapped the ball and watched it roll straight in.
It was one of just two birdies for the entire field on No. 13.
“I knew I had to make some birdies going into the back nine,” Roemer said. “It was a slippery 25-footer. Coach (Neal) Green gave me a good read and told me what it was doing. We played it perfect together. I hit it right on the line we both agreed on.”
Dumas struggled early with a triple bogey on No. 2, but rebounded with three birdies over the final seven holes on the front nine to make the turn at 36. His back nine featured three bogeys and one birdie.
Still, his performance was nine shots better than what he scored eight days ago.
“Last week, I just kind of sucked and I didn’t suck today as much,” Dumas said. “Just hit a bad tee ball (on No. 2), got a couple unlucky breaks, kind of spiraled.”
The Knights had two inside the top 10 with a fifth-place finish from Keaton Thissen (78) and seventh place from Evan Lystiuk (82). Assumption's low four were all in the top 15.
“We have a pretty tight scoring with Bettendorf and North Scott, so it was kind of a race for second between us three,” Thissen said. “I’m happy with it.”
Central DeWitt’s Dylan McAleer was the highest non-PV golfer with a 5-over 77 to finish fourth while his teammate Ben Alger carded an 82 for eighth place.
Muscatine’s Doug Custis (83) and North Scott’s Zach Johnson (84) rounded out the top 10. The Lancers were given permission to compete despite the high school doing virtual learning this week.
Dumas and Roemer believe the Spartans can shoot around 15 shots lower at the district meet on Oct. 5 at Glynns Creek, a course the Spartans won an invitational at earlier this fall.
“We like to play (there),” Dumas said. “I feel like we’ve been pretty steady all year. Kind of depends on who’s going to play well.”
PV’s Mike Nedelcoff was named the conference's coach of the year.
