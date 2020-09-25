Spartans cruise to fourth straight MAC golf title

“We know we’re all intelligent on the course, so we all know that we need to play toward the smart side,” Roemer said. “I definitely knew that if I get off to a slow start, I’m going to have to make up ground pretty quick.”

Just a week ago, Roemer won the Clinton Invitational at the same course with an even par 72. The conditions that day, in the eyes of a handful of golfers, were much worse than Friday.

The senior started his round on a sunny afternoon with a 37 after back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 5 and 6. His day turned more pleasant when he reached the par-3 13th.

After converting a birdie on No. 12, Roemer was about 25 feet from the cup going downhill after his tee shot. Working left-to-right, he pulled back, gently tapped the ball and watched it roll straight in.

It was one of just two birdies for the entire field on No. 13.

“I knew I had to make some birdies going into the back nine,” Roemer said. “It was a slippery 25-footer. Coach (Neal) Green gave me a good read and told me what it was doing. We played it perfect together. I hit it right on the line we both agreed on.”