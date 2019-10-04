KEWANEE, Ill. — In its previous two Mississippi Athletic Conference titles, the Pleasant Valley boys golf team had to sweat it out until the end.
There was nothing for the Spartans to fret about in Friday's rescheduled league tournament.
Spurred by a 3-under 69 from medalist Jack Dumas and two scores in the 70s, PV rolled to the championship at Kewanee Dunes with a 298 total -- one stroke off its season low.
Bettendorf was second at 328, followed by Muscatine (330) and Davenport Assumption (341).
Usually a 36-hole competition, inclement weather postponed last weekend's event and turned into an 18-hole contest.
PV won the previous two league titles by two and three shots, respectively.
Dumas, who earned his third top-five finish at the MAC tournament, went out in 3-under 33 with birdies at Nos. 4, 8 and 9. Despite a double bogey at the par-4 10th, he rebounded with birdies at Nos. 13 and 15 to shoot his lowest round of the season.
Teammate Jack Roemer posted 73 to take runner-up honors and sophomore Nathan Tillman shot 75 to place fourth. Lucas Wood was PV's fourth score with an 81.
Clinton's Joe Simpson was third with a 74.
Bettendorf and Muscatine didn't have a player break 80, but both teams had four scores between 80 and 85.
The Bulldogs' David Schwartz and the Muskies' John Becker each had an 80.
Teams shift their attention to Monday's Class 4A district tournament.
With the exception of Muscatine, the other eight conference members will compete at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove starting at 10:30 a.m. for a trip to the state tournament. The Muskies head to Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion.