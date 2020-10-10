Spartans finish second at state golf tournament

WEST DES MOINES — The hill was too steep to climb.
Pleasant Valley improved its score by 13 strokes from Friday's opening round to Saturday's final round at the Class 4A boys' state golf tournament, but it wasn't enough to overtake Waukee.
Powered by the top two individuals, Waukee made it a state championship three-peat with a 36-hole total of 605 at Des Moines Golf & Country Club. PV was second at 621, matching the best finish in program history, and Cedar Falls took third at 633.
"In my eyes, it is disappointing," PV senior Jack Dumas said. "The expectation was we wanted to win. Second place is not what we really wanted."
Waukee senior Jack Starr had rounds of 75 and 72 to claim medalist honors by one stroke over teammate Brock Seiser. The 72 was the lowest round shot by any player in the field over the two days.
It is the seventh state team championship for Waukee since 2010.
PV had three players finish in the top 10 — Dumas (tied for fifth, 78-73), Nathan Tillman (ninth, 79-75) and Jack Roemer (10th, 77-78). It was the third straight year Dumas and Roemer placed in the top 10 at state.
Dumas had five birdies in his round — Nos. 3, 7, 10, 11 and 13. He was 2-under for the round with four holes to go before three straight bogeys late.
He had about a 20-minute putting lesson with his coach at the hotel Friday night.
"I got things clicked back into gear and it carried over to today," Dumas said. "That was the biggest difference, just made a few more putts."
Tillman said he played a little more aggressively off the tee boxes to try and fuel a spark for his team.
"I had to try and do something," he stated. "Once I heard Starr was doing really well and Roemer was struggling, I felt like I had to make up for him.
"We just didn't get it done at the end of the day."
Of the Spartans' six golfers, five lowered their scores from Day 1 to Day 2. Sophomore Sam Johnson shaved 11 strokes off his first-round 89 to come in with Roemer as the team's third and fourth scorers.
Dumas and Jack Kilstrom (final round 82) each knocked five shots off their first-round scores, Tillman four and John Molyneaux (closing 80) three.
PV's 304 was one stroke behind Waukee's 303 on Saturday but seven strokes better than any other team in the field.
"The first day, the weather was not optimal for scoring (with the wind)," said Dumas, who will continue his golf career at Drake next fall. "It was today. We just needed to make more putts. Never could really get anything going.
"We didn't play to the best of our ability today, but it was good to see us (bounce back). We expected to."
It was the final high school tournament for half of PV's lineup — Dumas, Roemer and Molyneaux. Tillman is a junior while Johnson and Kilstrom are sophomores.
The Spartans had just one defeat during the regular season, won their fourth straight Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament title and third consecutive district championship. The state runner-up trophy was the school's second in three years.
"Overall, we had a really good season," Tillman said. "We didn't finish like we wanted, but we gave it our all. Waukee just beat us."
Tillman, a three-year starter, likely will step into the top spot in coach Mike Nedelcoff's lineup next season.
"Finishing top 10 was my goal, so to accomplish that after shooting 79 Day 1 gives me a confidence boost going into next year," Tillman said. "It is not going to be easy without Jack and Jack, but we're not going to be terrible.
"I think we'll have a pretty solid team and we'll have some fun."
