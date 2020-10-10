Spartans finish second at state golf tournament

He had about a 20-minute putting lesson with his coach at the hotel Friday night.

"I got things clicked back into gear and it carried over to today," Dumas said. "That was the biggest difference, just made a few more putts."

Tillman said he played a little more aggressively off the tee boxes to try and fuel a spark for his team.

"I had to try and do something," he stated. "Once I heard Starr was doing really well and Roemer was struggling, I felt like I had to make up for him.

"We just didn't get it done at the end of the day."

Of the Spartans' six golfers, five lowered their scores from Day 1 to Day 2. Sophomore Sam Johnson shaved 11 strokes off his first-round 89 to come in with Roemer as the team's third and fourth scorers.

Dumas and Jack Kilstrom (final round 82) each knocked five shots off their first-round scores, Tillman four and John Molyneaux (closing 80) three.

PV's 304 was one stroke behind Waukee's 303 on Saturday but seven strokes better than any other team in the field.