Spartans in second at state golf tournament

WEST DES MOINES — If the Pleasant Valley High School boys' golf team is going to claim the program's first state championship, it will need a final round comeback.
The Spartans are in second place after Friday's opening round of the Class 4A state tournament at the Des Moines Golf & Country Club with a 317 total.
Two-time defending champion Waukee, with three players in the top five and five individuals shooting in the 70s, recorded a 302 to open a 15-stroke cushion.
Jack Roemer paced the Spartans with a 5-over 77 and is tied for eighth in the individual competition, three shots behind co-leaders Will Kramer of Waukee and Sam Vertanen of Ames.
PV senior Jack Dumas turned in a 78 and junior Nathan Tillman fired a 79. Senior John Molyneaux rounded out the Spartans' low four with an 83.
Sophomore Jack Kilstrom posted a 87 and sophomore Sam Johnson had an 89.
There are four teams within five shots of each other for second place. Ankeny had a 318 while Cedar Falls and Johnston finished at 322.
Roemer birdied the par-4 10th and was the only Spartan not to have a double bogey on his card.
Dumas went out in 2-over 38 and had birdies at the par-4 10th and par-4 16th but played holes 12 through 15 in 5-over par.
Tillman made birdies at the par-4 seventh and par-5 ninth. His back nine 39 included a double bogey and bogey.
Winner of three straight district titles, PV was second at the state tournament two years ago and tied for third last season.
The final round of the tournament tees off at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!