Spartans in second at state golf tournament

WEST DES MOINES — If the Pleasant Valley High School boys' golf team is going to claim the program's first state championship, it will need a final round comeback.

The Spartans are in second place after Friday's opening round of the Class 4A state tournament at the Des Moines Golf & Country Club with a 317 total.

Two-time defending champion Waukee, with three players in the top five and five individuals shooting in the 70s, recorded a 302 to open a 15-stroke cushion.

Jack Roemer paced the Spartans with a 5-over 77 and is tied for eighth in the individual competition, three shots behind co-leaders Will Kramer of Waukee and Sam Vertanen of Ames.

PV senior Jack Dumas turned in a 78 and junior Nathan Tillman fired a 79. Senior John Molyneaux rounded out the Spartans' low four with an 83.

Sophomore Jack Kilstrom posted a 87 and sophomore Sam Johnson had an 89.

There are four teams within five shots of each other for second place. Ankeny had a 318 while Cedar Falls and Johnston finished at 322.

Roemer birdied the par-4 10th and was the only Spartan not to have a double bogey on his card.