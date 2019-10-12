POLK CITY, Iowa — Pleasant Valley played in 11 tournaments prior to the Class 4A boys state golf tournament. Its only loss was by two strokes.
The Spartans and Southeast Polk tied for third in the team standings with a 36-hole total of 654. The tiebreaker was each team’s fifth golfers score from Saturday afternoon.
The difference? Two strokes.
SEP’s Jason Hesner shot an 87 that beat PV’s Lucas Wood round of 89 as the Rams broke the Spartans hearts and left the Tournament Club of Iowa with the third place team trophy.
“It’s all part of the game,” PV coach Mike Nedelcoff said. “Played hard, battled through some tough conditions, I’m proud of them.”
Waukee won its fourth team title in the last six years, outlasting West Des Moines Valley 649-650.
After Friday’s opening round, the Spartans had the overnight leader, another in the top-three and a tie for third in the team standings with West Des Moines, Dowling.
PV’s top-four — Jack Dumas, Jack Roemer, Nathan Tillman and Mitchell Wood — had a combined 44 shots over par and as a team, put together a 329, four shots more than Day 1.
“It’s just golf, we’ll be fine,” Dumas said. “We got it next year.”
The Spartans entered the state tournament with the lowest team score in the district meet at 304. Wind gusts of 30-35 miles per hour and temperatures feeling like it was in the 40s provided a combo they couldn’t overcome.
“In my opinion, it was the wind,” Roemer said. “Over those long putts and short ones, everything’s moving, it’s just tough. You miss a couple and your confidence drops and that’s what happened.”
PV won’t be leaving empty-handed.
Roemer and Dumas placed in the top-five to leave with individual medals. Roemer carded a two-day total of 152 to finish third after a tiebreaker decided by cardback broke a tie for second, while Dumas recorded a 154 for the tournament to place fifth.
The two juniors combined for 10 birdies and saved par 34 total times.
“Their golf game speaks of themselves,” Nedelcoff said. “They both ran into a few bumps in the road. I’m more proud of how they handle themselves.”
Both had their struggles in the second round.
Having played even par through the first eight holes, Dumas was just one shot off the lead.
He then went into a tailspin.
Dumas double-bogeyed four of the next five holes then bogeyed the Par-4 14th to go from second to outside the top-five.
After going out in 36 on Friday, Dumas carded a 42 over the final nine holes to finish 12 over par.
“Couple bad breaks, couple bad swings,” he said. “Got it into the hazard a couple times. Nothing really changed, just happens in golf.”
Roemer, the 18-hole leader, started off in a world of bogeys.
The junior saved par on No. 1 then proceeded to bogey four straight holes and double-bogeyed the par-4 sixth. He was six-over par two-thirds of the way through the front nine.
“I three-putt five of the first six holes, when it’s windy and I just missed putts that you need to be able to win a tournament like this,” Roemer said. “The putter wasn’t working today.”
After parring the final three holes, Roemer said he started to feel confident in his game. That went away in a hurry.
Bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 pushed Roemer to eight over for the round and nine over for the tournament. He battled back with consecutive birdies on No. 14 and 15, but the early hole was too big to dig out of.
Roemer bogeyed the final two holes to end his tournament 10-over par. He finished with a tournament-high seven birdies.
“I drove it pretty well the whole day. I didn’t throw it all away,” Roemer said.
Tillman and Mitchel Wood placed T44 and T57, respectively. Tillman carded a 36-hole total of 173 while the younger Wood fired a 177 for the tournament.
Linn-Mar’s Dillon Burr recorded a 73 both days to claim the individual state title.
Bettendorf placed 12th in the team standings with a two-day total of 712 strokes. Its highest finisher was senior Mitch Nikulski, who fired a two-round total of 173, good for a tie for 44th.
Assumption freshman Keaton Thissen finished solo 66th in his first state tournament, carding a 182 over 36 holes. He dropped six shots from his first round score.
PV returns its top-four finishers plus sophomore Alex Blackwell. Dumas is already excited for what it can accomplish next fall.
“We’re going to be better than we were this year,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun year next year.”