Spartans power through long on-course delay to claim district crown

Borbeck admitted it was almost like two rounds in one with the long delay.

With a 14-team field, six schools teed off at 9:30 a.m. in threesomes off each side and another wave went off at 10:16 a.m. The last group did not finish until after 5 p.m.

“(The wait) was definitely an obstacle, and I’m not sure we handled it greatly,” Nedelcoff said. “We handled it well enough. I’d like to think our kids are pretty mentally strong.”

The biggest advantage for the Spartans was playing the golf course earlier this season. PV shot a 310 in a triangular against Burlington and Macomb last month.

Prior to that, nobody on Nedelcoff’s squad had ever seen the course.

“This course is all about off the tee,” Tillman said. “It is a lot of doglegs and a lot of placement, knowing where you’re going.

"If you can put it in the fairway, you can have wedges and you can score.”

Ottumwa’s Cale Leonard, a Drake recruit, was the meet medalist with a 3-under 69. Burlington’s Mateo Rascon fired a 70 and Tillman was third with his 71.

“It was great to put up a low score when we really needed it,” Tillman said. “This is when it really matters.”