Spartans survive conditions to qualify for state tournament

“The conditions were very difficult today, but we’ve got to be able to handle challenging situations a little bit better,” PV coach Mike Nedelcoff said. “It isn’t like we played poorly, but in gusts like this, you have to flight your ball and you can’t get upset when it doesn’t go the right distance.

“Par was like 78 today. I have complete confidence in the boys this weekend. If they play to their ability, we have a shot.”

The Spartans go in with one of the state's best 18-hole scoring averages along with Cedar Falls and Ankeny.

"We really want to get it done this year," Dumas said. "This is the last shot for (some of) us."

Ottumwa’s Joe Hammer was the district medalist with a 2-over 74. He and teammate Cale Leonard, who shot 76, were the two individual state qualifiers from non-qualifying teams.

Dumas paced the Spartans with a 77. Tillman turned in 78, Johnson posted 79 and Roemer finished with an 82.

“It was just making sure we advanced today, and whatever that score took, that was the goal,” Dumas said. “I knew coming out here, 75 or 76 was going to be good enough to get it done and give our team a chance.”