Spartans survive conditions to qualify for state tournament

LONG GROVE — It was all about survival for the Pleasant Valley High School boys’ golf team Monday.
With wind gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour, difficult pin placements and bumpy greens at Glynns Creek Golf Course, team scoring records or individual career-low rounds were not going to transpire.
It was about finding a way to advance.
Thanks to a boost from its No. 6 player, sophomore Sam Johnson, PV captured the Class 4A district title with a 316 total. Dubuque Wahlert (321) and Linn-Mar (327) earned the other two state-qualifying spots among the 14-team field.
“With that wind, it was at least three clubs,” PV junior Nathan Tillman said, “and the greens were just terrible. There were so many bumps in the greens that it was almost luck to get the ball in the hole.
“Luckily, we survived it and handled it well.”
The Spartans will chase their first state championship this weekend at Des Moines Golf & Country Club. The weather is expected to be much more favorable with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.
PV, making its third consecutive trip to state as a team, just missed out on a top-three finish a year ago. It has half of its lineup returning from that team in Jack Dumas, Jack Roemer and Tillman.
“The conditions were very difficult today, but we’ve got to be able to handle challenging situations a little bit better,” PV coach Mike Nedelcoff said. “It isn’t like we played poorly, but in gusts like this, you have to flight your ball and you can’t get upset when it doesn’t go the right distance.
“Par was like 78 today. I have complete confidence in the boys this weekend. If they play to their ability, we have a shot.”
The Spartans go in with one of the state's best 18-hole scoring averages along with Cedar Falls and Ankeny.
"We really want to get it done this year," Dumas said. "This is the last shot for (some of) us."
Ottumwa’s Joe Hammer was the district medalist with a 2-over 74. He and teammate Cale Leonard, who shot 76, were the two individual state qualifiers from non-qualifying teams.
Dumas paced the Spartans with a 77. Tillman turned in 78, Johnson posted 79 and Roemer finished with an 82.
“It was just making sure we advanced today, and whatever that score took, that was the goal,” Dumas said. “I knew coming out here, 75 or 76 was going to be good enough to get it done and give our team a chance.”
Johnson, in his first season on varsity, provided a spark as Roemer had a difficult day on the greens and PV's other two players finished with 90 and 91, respectively.
Johnson's 79 was seven strokes better than any other team’s No. 6.
“You’ve got to learn how to play in the wind and stay mentally tough,” Johnson said. “I like to see myself as mentally tough.
“We all know we can play on this team. It worked in my favor today.”
Nedelcoff characterizes Johnson as a grinder. It showed with five consecutive pars to close his round, all those holes playing into the wind.
“Sam is a real competitor, and his best golf is ahead of him,” Nedelcoff said. “Seventy-nine was about the highest score he could have shot today. He had five three-putts, but he played tremendous coming in.”
Johnson fired a season-low 74 at the Saber Invitational last month. He recorded an 85 at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament on Sept. 25.
"He's had a rough year at points, but he's starting to show himself," Tillman said. "It's great to see him clutching up for us. He did it when we needed it today."
North Scott just missed out on qualifying. The Lancers finished with a 330 total, three strokes behind third-place Linn-Mar.
Seniors Collin Harmon and Liam Latham led North Scott with 79 and 83, respectively.
Central DeWitt's Dylan McAleer was the only other local to break 80. His 79th was good for 11th place.
