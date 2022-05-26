Spartans, Vogler in position for state golf titles

ANKENY, Iowa — The Pleasant Valley High School girls golf team is in position for its first state championship in program history.

Erika Holmberg fired a 5-over par 76 and Maura Peters shot 77 as PV is tied with defending state champion West Des Moines Valley for the lead after the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament at Otter Creek Golf Course.

PV and Valley each posted 325, eight strokes in front of third-place Marshalltown. Bettendorf is eighth in the 10-team field with a 354 total.

Bettendorf golfer and Rivermont Collegiate senior Shannyn Vogler, seeking a second straight individual championship, has a one-stroke advantage in the medalist race after opening with a 1-over 72.

Vogler had 17 pars and a bogey in her round. Marshalltown's Amber Henson shot 73 and is three strokes in front of three players who finished with 76. Holmberg, a Drake recruit, is among that group after playing the back nine in just 1-over par.

Lizzie McVey and Isabella Steele were the Spartans' Nos. 3 and 4 scorers with an 83 and 89, respectively. McVey closed in 40 after five bogeys and a double on the opening nine.

PV finished runner-up to Valley at last year's state tournament.

Sarah Giese was Bettendorf's second lowest scorer with a 90.

The final round of the 36-hole tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The last group will tee off around 10:20 a.m.

