Riverdale had the state's top two individuals at the Class A state tournament last fall en route to winning the program's first boys' state golf championship.
Central DeWitt finished with two of the top three individuals at the Iowa Class 3A state meet on its way to a state title repeat.
Those two schools comprise half of the Quad-City Times All-Area boys golf first team.
Iowa recruit Tyler Bussert and Anthony Ruthey led the Rams to regional, sectional and state titles. The Sabers' Tucker Kinney and Rielly McGranahan helped the Sabers to a lopsided state repeat in Fort Dodge.
Pleasant Valley freshmen Jack Roemer and Jack Dumas also are on the first team along with Bettendorf's Benny Flanagan and Bellevue's Connor Michels.
Kewanee's Riley Hansen and Muscatine's Paige Miller are repeat first team selections on the girls squad. Hansen was the Illinois Class A runner-up, and Miller — the MAC medalist — was eighth at the 4A state tournament.
Geneseo's Jenna Cheek and Lauren Murray, Assumption's Olivia Leinart, Columbus' Aubrey Duncan, Maquoketa's Taylor Thede and Sherrard's Nikki Schmitt comprise the remainder of the first team.
Boys
First team
Tyler Bussert, sr., Riverdale: Iowa recruit is a repeat all-area selection. He was the Illinois Class A individual state champion after shooting 73 each day. Bussert was runner-up at sectionals with a 68 and second at regionals with a 73. He was first team all-Three Rivers Conference as Rams won conference, sectional, regional and state titles.
Jack Dumas, fr., Pleasant Valley: Tied for fourth at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament with rounds of 76 and 77. He recorded the second best scoring average for the MAC champion Spartans at 77.20, including a season-low round of 72.
Benny Flanagan, sr., Bettendorf: Captured medalist honors by one stroke at MAC tournament with 77 and 74. He compiled a team-best stroke average of 77.67, including a low round of 72. Flanagan missed the state tournament by one shot with a 78 at districts.
Tucker Kinney, so., Central DeWitt: Finished as Class 3A state runner-up with 146 total (71-75) in powering Sabers to a second consecutive state crown. His 69 at districts tied for the lowest round by any player across the state, and Kinney was second on the team with an 18-hole scoring average of 77.3.
Rielly McGranahan, sr., Central DeWitt: Four-year starter earned his second top-three individual state finish with rounds of 71 and 76 at Fort Dodge’s Lakeside Municipal Golf Course. He had the team’s lowest stroke average at 73.7 in winning sectionals (70) and tying for fourth at districts (76). The Sabers won their second consecutive Class 3A state championship.
Connor Michels, sr., Bellevue: Tied for 12th at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament in Marshalltown at 152 (80-72). He placed third at sectionals (74) and shot 76 at districts to qualify for state. Michels registered a 76.29 scoring average, with a low of 72.
Jack Roemer, fr., Pleasant Valley: Had the lowest scoring average for the Spartans at 77.1 strokes for 18 holes. He was MAC runner-up with rounds of 78 and 74, seventh at the 4A district tournament (77) and tied for 27th at the state tournament (80-75). Roemer fired a season-low 69.
Anthony Ruthey, jr., Riverdale: Returning all-area choice was the A state runner-up to Bussert with rounds of 76 and 72. He placed third at regionals (75), ninth at sectionals (75) and was the Three Rivers Conference medalist. He helped the Rams win their first state championship in program history.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Gabe Beardsley, jr.; Hunter Love, sr.; Ryan Rochholz, jr. Assumption: Matt Cain, sr.; Griffin Steer, sr. Bettendorf: Trever Rogan, sr.; Steven Gottwald, sr. Calamus-Wheatland: Hunter Lawson, sr. Camanche: Jake Drury, sr. Central DeWitt: Jacob Brainerd, jr.; Dylan McAleer, fr. Clinton Prince of Peace: Patrick Mulholland, jr. Fulton: Andrew Schrader, so.; Jason Sikkema, sr. Geneseo: Mick Haverland, sr. Mercer County: Connor Reid, sr.; Anthony Ruggles, sr. Muscatine: Bryce Howard, sr.; Josh Hutton, sr.; JT Manjoine, sr. Pleasant Valley: Joe Logan, jr.; John Logan, fr.; Lucas Wendel, jr. Prophetstown: Jaden Taylor, sr. Ridgewood: Thomas Bumann, fr.; Levi Swanson, sr. Rockridge: Carson Hall, sr. Tipton: Keith Penningroth, sr. Wilton: Nolan Leaton, sr.; Tyler Hartman, sr.
Girls
First team
Jenna Cheek, jr., Geneseo: Propelled Maple Leafs to conference and regional titles. She was runner-up at the Northern Illinois Big 12 tournament with an 87, second at regionals (84), sixth at sectionals (80) and 55th at the Class A state meet with a 36-hole total of 177 (93-84).
Aubrey Duncan, jr., Columbus: Registered the second lowest scoring average in the Southeast Conference (90.25 for 18 holes), including a low 18 of 87. She shot 88 in the first round of regionals and 87 in the regional final to qualify for state. Duncan was 29th at state, including a final round 88.
Riley Hansen, so., Kewanee: Repeated as Three Rivers Conference and regional champion, placed seventh at sectionals and was state runner-up in Illinois Class A with rounds of 77 and 75. It was Hansen's second consecutive top-10 finish at state.
Olivia Leinart, jr., Assumption: Posted the second best 18-hole scoring average in the the MAC this season (85). She was third at the conference tournament (90), third at regionals (85) and placed 19th at the Class 3A state tournament in Ames with rounds of 84 and 86.
Paige Miller, sr., Muscatine: Claimed medalist honors at the MAC tournament by seven shots with an 82 to help the Muskies claim the league title at Kewanee Dunes. Miller, with a scoring average of 83.8, was regional medalist with an 82 and eighth at the Class 4A state tournament with an 89-84.
Lauren Murray, sr., Geneseo: Posted Geneseo's low 36-hole total at Class A state meet (89-86). She placed fifth at Northern Illinois Big 12 meet, third at regionals (89) and 10th at sectionals (81).
Nikki Schmitt, jr., Sherrard: Was the runner-up at the Three Rivers Conference meet, was medalist at regionals for team champion Tigers, took third at sectionals and was seventh at Class A state meet with rounds of 81 and 78.
Taylor Thede, sr., Maquoketa: The team's top player helped the Cardinals get back to the state tournament for the first time in more than a decade. She was sixth at regionals (91) and 22nd at 3A state tournament (89-85). Her 18-hole stroke average was 88.14.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Megan Tanghe, so. Annawan-Wethersfield: CeCe Licchow, sr. Bellevue: Robyn Stillmunkes, sr. Bettendorf: Natalie Stine, sr.; Madison Wischmann, jr.; Sarah Ostrom, so.; Gracie Hart, jr.; Kelley Lent, so. Calamus-Wheatland: Isabelle Kerr, jr. Camanche: Hanna Nissen, jr. Central DeWitt: Kara Duffy, so.; Audrey McAleer, so. Davenport North: Mareena Ray, sr. Easton Valley: Nicole Zeimet, so. Erie: Madison Newton, sr.; Riley Redell, sr. Geneseo: Elizabeth Roodhouse, so. Maquoketa: Carlene Paul, jr. Mercer County: Kristina Snowdon, fr. Mid-County: Elizabeth Whitford, jr. Moline: Sara Cramer, sr. Muscatine: Ragan Carey, sr.; Ellie Howard, so. North Scott: Whitney Ockerman, jr. Pleasant Valley: Ingrid Hofmann, so. Riverdale: Sarah Saddoris, jr. Rockridge: Grace Preston, sr. Sherrard: Danielle Abella, sr. Tipton: Alli Nash, fr.