Steinert, Leafs ride second place finish to sectional berth

The Geneseo High School boys golf team picked a really opportune time to put together one of its best rounds of the fall season.
With what coach Scott Hardison felt was his team’s most complete effort, the Maple Leafs finished second at the IHSA Class 2A Chillicothe IVC Regional at Arrowhead Country Club in Edelstein, Ill. The Leafs’ 332 team score was the best of the season by three strokes and earned the team a spot in Tuesday’s Peoria Richwoods Sectional at Kellogg Golf Course.
“We played our best round as a team this year with four scores about where they should be,” said Hardison, comparing the score to the team’s averages. “That 332 is pretty solid for us this year.”
Geneseo was led by Mason Steinert. The junior carded a 79 and finished tied for second overall, trailing only medalist Eli Lanser of Dunlap, who carded a 74.
Steinert, though, had plenty of support as all four scores that counted for the Maple Leafs placed in the top 11 individually. Senior Derek Johnson tied for seventh with an 83. Senior Zach Henderson and freshman Hayden Moore tied for 11th with identical 85s.
“I’m proud,” Steinert said of the team effort. “Everybody showed up today and got the work done they needed to do.”
Seeded second in the event, the Leafs only trailed Dunlap (322) in the team race. Geneseo topped Streator (345) and 2019 Class 2A state champ Peoria Notre Dame (347) for a trip back across I-74 for sectional action.
It came with a first for the season for the Leafs, according to their coach.
“This was the first time all season our top four have been 85 or below in the same meet,” Hardison said.
While all four recorded at least one double bogey, they limited the damage to make it through a tough regional.
Steinert offset his one three-putt double bogey with three birdies as he carded his second-lowest round of the season. Two of those three birdies came on par-5 holes.
“I kind of knew going in that we’d have some three putts on the fast greens,” Steinert said. “You have to let those slide and just go on to next hole.”
And as a result, the Leafs are now going on to the next stage of the state series.
Kewanee was the only other local team at the regional, but will not be represented at the sectional level.
Senior Walkyr Peed led the Boilermakers with an 88 and the team shot a 391 score to finish 10th in the 10-team field.
