Stronger head game helps Spartans' Roemer reach new heights

It is all between the ears.

Pleasant Valley High School senior golfer Jack Roemer said an improved mental game has allowed him to evolve from being in the middle of the pack to one of the elite high school talents in Iowa.

“I never compared myself to other people,” Roemer said. "I just love the game."

Golf has been a part of Roemer’s whole life. This week’s Iowa Pacesetter has turned in some of his best scores the past 13 days to give himself loads of momentum heading into next week's Class 4A district tournament.

He’s been the medalist in two of the last three meets, the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet and the Clinton Invitational, both events at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Clinton.

His 18-hole average is fourth best in the state at 73.04, and Roemer believes he’s playing close to the best golf of his high school career.

“Since I've kept my mental game more at a steady level, that translates to the course and more consistent scores,” said Roemer, who won the MAC tournament with a 1-over par 73. "It's going in the right direction."

Becoming stronger in his head has brought Roemer to where he is right now.