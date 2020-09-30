Stronger head game helps Spartans' Roemer reach new heights

It is all between the ears.
Pleasant Valley High School senior golfer Jack Roemer said an improved mental game has allowed him to evolve from being in the middle of the pack to one of the elite high school talents in Iowa.
“I never compared myself to other people,” Roemer said. "I just love the game."
Golf has been a part of Roemer’s whole life. This week’s Iowa Pacesetter has turned in some of his best scores the past 13 days to give himself loads of momentum heading into next week's Class 4A district tournament.
He’s been the medalist in two of the last three meets, the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet and the Clinton Invitational, both events at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Clinton.
His 18-hole average is fourth best in the state at 73.04, and Roemer believes he’s playing close to the best golf of his high school career.
“Since I've kept my mental game more at a steady level, that translates to the course and more consistent scores,” said Roemer, who won the MAC tournament with a 1-over par 73. "It's going in the right direction."
Becoming stronger in his head has brought Roemer to where he is right now.
From the end of his sophomore year to the close of his junior year at PV, Roemer dropped his 18-hole average score from 79.92 to 76.40 and his lowest score from a 73 to a 68 while adding in a top-5 finish at state.
He credits a pair of mental coaches for that.
“I don't think I was really taught how to feel, how to react, what to do when you make a big number on a hole,” Roemer said. "I'm much better with the mental side of golf. I needed to straighten that out."
Roemer has helped others strengthen their mentality on the course, including first-year varsity golfer and fellow senior John Molyneaux.
“He was really stressing the importance of keeping your mental game,” Molyneaux said.
Roemer was raised with the game of golf.
Growing up around Crow Valley Golf Club in Davenport, Roemer was introduced to the game by his father, Mark. His first time stepping onto Crow Valley was at age 5.
“My dad and my younger brother would always go out there and mess around,” Roemer said. "Late at night on summer nights, we'd putt around or drop a few balls in the fairway, I'd just hit around."
Initially, golf was viewed as somewhat of a hobby. Between the ages of 5 and 8, Roemer dabbled in other sports such as football, basketball and soccer.
By the time he was nine, golf became more serious and turned into a specialization.
“One thing led to another, fell in love with it,” Roemer said. "I really wanted to be good at it. I always found myself choosing to go golf rather than play any of the other sports."
His first coach, Kevin Kwak, taught him the basics. It followed with Roemer competing in several junior tournaments. He felt nervous playing those tournaments, getting butterflies when he approached the first tee.
Even when the struggles came around, Roemer refused to quit.
"As I got older and matured a little, the frustration definitely turned into motivation," Roemer said.
That motivation has powered the senior to plenty of accolades and success the past two years with the Spartans. He's been medalist five times and placed inside the top-5 an additional 13 times in tournaments and dual meets.
Getting better on the greens has spurred Roemer to being one of the top three players in PV's lineup along with Jack Dumas and Nathan Tillman.
"For the most part, he's learned how to score," Spartans coach Mike Nedelcoff said. "We spent a tremendous amount of time on (his) short game and he learned early on if you don't put it in the hole, don't matter how good you hit it."
Roemer also finished T32 with an 8-over par at the Randy Wise Junior Open earlier in August held at Spring Meadows Country Club in Linden, Mich.
After posting an opening round 79, Roemer shot just 1-over par the final 36 holes.
"I knew I had so much more golf to be played, I just stayed calm," Roemer said. "It reassured me I can go out and shoot low scores."
Playing golf at the collegiate level remains in play for Roemer. He's stayed in consistent contact and maintained interest in Iowa, Northern Iowa and Kansas. Due to the pandemic and dry period in recruiting, no coaches have seen him play this season.
Still, he believes things will work out in the end.
"You just never really know what's going to happen," Roemer said. "I'm confident in my future."
For now, Roemer is focused on helping PV garner its first state team title and an added bonus of an individual title. After missing a trophy by two strokes last year, the Spartans are hungry for redemption.
"We're anxious, we're ready to go," Roemer said.
Nedelcoff took some words of wisdom from his late father, James, to describe what it's been like to have a front row seat of Roemer's prep career.
"One of the lessons I took from him was that you're going to get a half-a-dozen players in your career that are very talented," Nedelcoff said. "You coach them harder. But, when you coach them harder, you're doing it in a way which allows them to figure out a lot of things on their own.
"Jack has grown greatly at not letting bad shots affect the rest of his round. That is a key to continuing to play moving forward."
