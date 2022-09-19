Three Rivers boys' golf powers Riverdale, Sherrard regroup with young faces

The Riverdale and Sherrard High School boys' golf squads were among the dominant powers in the IHSA Class 1A postseason last fall.

While the Rams extended their Three Rivers Conference and regional championship title runs to an eighth consecutive year, the Tigers brought home their first regional team title and followed with a second straight sectional crown.

Together with fellow Three Rivers member Rockridge — which finished second to Sherrard at both the Galva Regional and the Petersburg PORTA Sectional — Riverdale and Sherrard qualified for the state meet in Bloomington, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively.

Both teams also graduated significant amounts of senior talent, but have regrouped successfully as they prepare for Tuesday's TRAC meet, hosted by Rockridge at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island.

"We graduated five seniors, with (senior) Ethan Kiddoo the only returner with any varsity experience," Riverdale coach Trent Groves said. "But you know, we always have a good feel for who's coming back and who's coming up from the junior high level, and we knew we'd be really young this year.

"This is the first time since I've been coaching here that we've been this young from top to bottom, but we've got some guys who are going to be special for years to come."

The freshman trio of Braden Janicki, Mason Smyser and Blake Sutton have made an instant impact for the Rams, who are 13-0 in dual-meet action to go with runner-up finishes at their Wayne Brinkmeier Invitational as well as the Rock Falls' Rocket Invite and Monmouth-Roseville's Titan Invitational.

Senior Campbell Brock and sophomore Aidan Dorothy have made the move up from the junior varsity level to help Riverdale maintain its team strength.

"What's been cool is that all four have played some special golf," Groves said of his freshman trio and Dorothy. "I feel like by the time we get to the postseason, we'll get everything to click."

At Sherrard, not only did the Tigers also have to replace a sizable senior group, they also have a new head coach as Jason Timerman has taken over for Brett Williams.

But with the junior duo of Andrew Boland and Caden West teaming with sophomore Jacob Fratzke, Sherrard has also managed to regroup successfully with an 11-5 dual-meet record and a first-place finish at the Mercer County Invitational among its highlights.

"We've been kind of up and down; one day we'll play well and the next day not play as well as we would've liked, but we've had some good success," Timerman said. "We've got three juniors and three sophomores, so we're still pretty young."

In terms of leadership, Boland and West have stepped into that role as the two returners from last year's regional and sectional winning squad.

"This is my first year with them, so I didn't know what to expect at first," Timerman said. "Andrew's really stepped into the No. 1 spot, and both he and Caden have for the most part really taken on the leadership role for us."

Rebuilding Rockets: Graduating a strong senior group led by 2021 IHSA Class 1A individual state champion Drew Hall, Rockridge has been in a rebuilding mode under first-year head coach Ryan Page.

The Rockets feature just one senior in Tyler Thiem, with the bulk of their lineup filled out by freshmen and sophomores.

"For a lot of them, it's their first time competing in 18-hole tournaments on the weekends," Page said. "It's something that's new to them, but they've been making progress every week."

Page hopes that progress translates into more long-term success for his squad as it gains more experience.

"I'm happy with the progress they're showing," he said, "and I hope to see greater improvement over the next few years."