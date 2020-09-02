Tillman claims medalist as PV dominates Assumption Invite

The 71 is a season low for Tillman. That performance came at the surprise of the steady No. 3 player in PV's lineup.

Tillman hit just six of the 18 greens in regulation and relied on his scrambling to get out of situations. Starting his day with a birdie on the par-5 18th, he bogeyed three times, all on front nine Par-4s, to enter the turn with a 42.

After back-to-back pars, Tillman found his groove. He cupped two straight birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 then birdied the Par-4 16th. In his final seven holes, Tillman was -2.

"I was starting to make putts," Tillman said. "When I finally hit those couple of greens, I made those couple of putts and that was the difference."

Dumas finished one stroke behind him with an even-par 72, one day after shooting a school record of 65 at a dual against Muscatine at Palmer Hills.

The senior overcame two bogeys and a double with four birdies on his round.

"I made really bad swings all day that cost me about five shots. I just could never get it going," Dumas said. "Other than that, it was a pretty clean day."