Tillman claims medalist as PV dominates Assumption Invite

Confidence was at a low point for Pleasant Valley High School golfer Nathan Tillman. His iron game and putting over the past week were to his standards, not going well.
Over the course of his final seven holes at Emeis Golf Course, Tillman turned that around.
Powered by a 3-under 33 on the back nine, the junior carded a 1-under round of 71 to win the Assumption Invitational on Wednesday afternoon.
"It's definitely an improvement on what I've been shooting lately, it feels good to do it in a tournament," Tillman said. "If I'm anywhere close to the two best golfers in the state... that means I played pretty well."
The Spartans, fueled by their entire six-man lineup finishing in the top-8, took the team title with a score of 293. Burlington followed with a 327 then Assumption (337), Bettendorf (342) and Dubuque Senior (343) rounded out the top 5.
To go along with Tillman, Jack Dumas and Jack Roemer going 1-2-4, PV's No. 6 golfer Jack Kilstrom carded a 77 that placed him solo sixth followed by John Molyneaux and Sam Johnson each recording a 78 that was part of a three-way tie for seventh.
"Nathan played really well today, he's put in a lot of work and it's finally starting to pay off for him," Dumas said. "Jack (Kilstrom) has grown a lot since last year and it's really encouraging how much he can keep getting better."
The 71 is a season low for Tillman. That performance came at the surprise of the steady No. 3 player in PV's lineup.
Tillman hit just six of the 18 greens in regulation and relied on his scrambling to get out of situations. Starting his day with a birdie on the par-5 18th, he bogeyed three times, all on front nine Par-4s, to enter the turn with a 42.
After back-to-back pars, Tillman found his groove. He cupped two straight birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 then birdied the Par-4 16th. In his final seven holes, Tillman was -2.
"I was starting to make putts," Tillman said. "When I finally hit those couple of greens, I made those couple of putts and that was the difference."
Dumas finished one stroke behind him with an even-par 72, one day after shooting a school record of 65 at a dual against Muscatine at Palmer Hills.
The senior overcame two bogeys and a double with four birdies on his round.
"I made really bad swings all day that cost me about five shots. I just could never get it going," Dumas said. "Other than that, it was a pretty clean day."
Roemer led the way after the opening nine holes by shooting -2, but had a triple bogey on the Par-5 12th. Still, he finished his day with a 73 that tied him with Burlington's Nate Spear, but on card back, Roemer was awarded fourth.
Central DeWitt's Dylan McAleer carded a 76 that put him in solo fifth. He started on the back nine playing one over par, then had an adventure on the front.
He bogeyed two straight and doubled No. 6, but rebounded with a birdie on No. 8 to finish his round.
The adjustment from playing in the fall compared to the spring has been welcoming for McAleer.
"All-around better competition," McAleer said. "Nicer conditions, nicer courses."
Clinton's Joe Simpson was in the aforementioned tie for seventh with a 78 while Bettendorf's Paul Swartz recorded a 79 to place him in a tie for 10th.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!