TRAC trio back at state for IHSA Class 1A golf

For the second straight fall, the Sherrard High School boys golf team played its way to a sectional title.
This year, the Tigers got rewarded with a trip to the IHSA Class 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Last year, the Tigers didn’t get that as the state series for golf was cut off after the sectional round because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tigers, who made their first state team appearance in 2018, actually tied Three Rivers Conference and backyard rival Rockridge for the title at the Petersburg (PORTA) Sectional. Both teams carded a 329 score, but the Tigers were awarded the sectional plaque by virtue of sophomore Andrew Boland’s fifth-card score of 90.
Peoria Christian and Williamsville also tied for third, with 331 scores. Despite having four players in the Top 25, Williamsfield was aced out on the fifth-card tiebreaker for the final spot at state.
“As a team, the kids really grasped the whole team concept from Day 1,” Rockridge coach Dana DeKeyrel said. “We entered them in a few more Saturday tournaments to get them more 18-hole rounds and be prepared for this. … The kids really deserve all the credit and bought into the team concept.”
Individually, Rockridge senior Drew Hall was the top local finisher, placing third with a 3-over 75. Once again, classmate Dan O’Neill was also among the leaders, carding a 78 to tie for 7th and push the Rockets back to state for the first time since 2018.
“To be honest, I’m not really pleased with how I played,” said Hall, noting he had to rally after being three-over through his first six holes. “I’m happy that the team is going through and that we get to play as a team at state.”
The Tigers were led by seniors Brennan Welch (6th, 77) and Austin Fratzke (11th, 79). Classmate Blake Wynn added an 86 to tie for 28th and sophomore Caden West (T37, 87) rounded out Sherrard’s scoring.
Orion’s Vaughn Bernhardt also earned a state trip with a fifth-place individual finish at the Petersburg gathering. He carded a 4-over 76 and was among the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team to advance.
Rams keep alive streak: There will again be a distinct Three Rivers Conference flavor to the 1A gathering that begins on Friday. Riverdale, which won its eighth straight TRAC title last month, also earned a team trip back to Bloomington as the Rams finished third at the tough Byron Sectional to punch their state ticket.
Riverdale registered a 330 team score to finish behind IC Catholic (312) and North Shore Country Day (320).
It is the Rams’ fourth straight state trip and would have been the fifth had the state finals been held last year.
“Every one of our guys kept a positive demeanor and didn’t let the moment affect them negatively,” Riverdale coach Trent Groves said. “There were some teams that didn’t happen.”
The Rams were again led by James Moorhusen. The senior posted a 4-over 76 to tie for individual runner-up honors behind IC Catholic junior Jann Atendido’s medalist-winning even-par 72.
“James shot a 76 and that was a good score on that golf course,” said Groves, noting windy conditions at the exposed Prairieview Golf Club. “There were a couple of holes that got him.”
Moorhusen shook off back-to-back double bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes to shoot a 3-over 39 on the front and card two birdies in a back-nine 37.
The Rams also got scoring rounds from fellow seniors Ben Nelson (T26, 83), Ashton Sutton (T31, 84) and Sam Willems (T49, 87).