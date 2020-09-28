Trio sparks Geneseo girls' runner-up Big 6 finish

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Little more than a week after seeing Western Big 6 power Quincy in person, the Geneseo girls golf team had a pragmatic outlook for Monday's conference meet.

After the Blue Devils topped the Maple Leafs by 41 strokes to win the Geneseo Invitational on Sept. 19, they won their fourth straight Big 6 team title in equally convincing fashion at Rock Island's Saukie Golf Course.

With all six of its players earning all-conference honors, led by individual champion Laci Novosel's 68, Quincy recorded 305 strokes to finish well ahead of the second-year league member Leafs (364), who had three All-Big 6 performers.

One of Geneseo's all-conference trio was freshman Addie Mills, who picked the right day for a career-best round, breaking 90 for the first time with an 89, edging Sterling's Olivia Schwingle for eighth place on a cardback tiebreaker.

"Playing out here as a freshman, it was a really cool experience," said Mills. "I was very excited, but really nervous. After my first nine holes, I knew I had those under my belt, so I knew I could do this as long as I stayed focused."

Mills recorded one birdie on her scorecard, as did junior teammate Keely Nguyen, who led the Leafs with an 87 to finish seventh individually.