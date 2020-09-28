Trio sparks Geneseo girls' runner-up Big 6 finish

Little more than a week after seeing Western Big 6 power Quincy in person, the Geneseo girls golf team had a pragmatic outlook for Monday's conference meet.
After the Blue Devils topped the Maple Leafs by 41 strokes to win the Geneseo Invitational on Sept. 19, they won their fourth straight Big 6 team title in equally convincing fashion at Rock Island's Saukie Golf Course.
With all six of its players earning all-conference honors, led by individual champion Laci Novosel's 68, Quincy recorded 305 strokes to finish well ahead of the second-year league member Leafs (364), who had three All-Big 6 performers.
One of Geneseo's all-conference trio was freshman Addie Mills, who picked the right day for a career-best round, breaking 90 for the first time with an 89, edging Sterling's Olivia Schwingle for eighth place on a cardback tiebreaker.
"Playing out here as a freshman, it was a really cool experience," said Mills. "I was very excited, but really nervous. After my first nine holes, I knew I had those under my belt, so I knew I could do this as long as I stayed focused."
Mills recorded one birdie on her scorecard, as did junior teammate Keely Nguyen, who led the Leafs with an 87 to finish seventh individually.
"I'm not too disappointed. It could've been a lot worse," Nguyen said of her round. "My putting and short game were improved, and that saves you strokes. If I can keep that going, regionals should look good, too."
Led by Nguyen and Mills, Geneseo showcased solid team depth Monday as five of its six players shot under 100. The sixth Leaf, Claire Toone, finished right at 100.
Paige Laingen's 92 was good for 10th place, joining Nguyen and Mills on the second team All-Big 6 roster (seventh through 12th place finishers). Teammates Miranda Roemer (96) and Jenah Hart (97) just missed all-conference, taking 13th and 14th, respectively.
"I actually wanted to break 90 today. It didn't happen, but I'm OK with that," Laingen said. "I could've saved lots of strokes on many holes, but it was still a good round. I'm proud of all of the girls on the team. We're pretty good sitting in second place.
"Our goal was definitely to win a title, but we knew we'd have tough competition with Quincy, so we're fine with second. Playing this kind of competition really motivated all of us to focus on our rounds."
Moline junior Kacie Knary was the highest finishing area golfer as she shot an 85 to match Sterling's Maddie Pink. Knary was awarded fifth place, edging Pink on a cardback tiebreaker.
"I actually was hoping to go lower, but I was hitting my chip shots fast and that cost me a lot of strokes," said Knary, whose teammate Becca Cramer also turned in a 99 as the Maroons (391) took fourth, four strokes behind Sterling.
"It wasn't ideal, but it wasn't the worst round of my life. I just need to be more consistent for regionals (at Pekin). We're playing at Lick Creek, which is not the easiest, but I tend to play better on courses I don't know."
The top six individuals earned first team all-conference recognition, and four of those spots went to Quincy golfers, including Novosel.
Saya Geisendorfer took second with a 76, one spot and two strokes ahead of teammate Paige Cain; fellow Blue Devil Kate Chevalier was fourth with an 83.
"We're all super-excited going into the postseason, and (Monday's meet) is a reminder that we're here, and we're in it to win it," said Novosel. "We're lucky to have this season, and we wanted to make the most of it."
For host Alleman (fifth, 411), the duo of Sofia Fernandez and Campbell Gustafson led the way with 98s. Rock Island (sixth, 486) was led by Kyleigh Hughes' 120.
