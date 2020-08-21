Unusual start to weird season doesn't deter Rams' lofty goals

Especially Groves. He and his wife, Sarah, are expecting a child in September. Both also just came off quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

“We're good,” said Groves, noting he and his wife had to take the test for COVID-19 despite being asymptomatic, the test demanded by Sarah's obstetrician, according to Trent.

The quarantine pushed back the start of the Rams season to just this past Monday. While most teams have been busy with meets for at least 10 days, the Rams open on Saturday at the Macomb Invitational.

Still, unanswered questions abound.

IHSA officials have not guaranteed a state series this fall, but told teams to save October state dates in case state gatherings are allowed. New mandates continue to be handed down, including a new one this week that requires golfers to wear masks even on the course.

All of these unusual circumstances may have changed how the Rams go about things at this point. However, it hasn't shifted the goals.