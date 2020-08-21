Unusual start to weird season doesn't deter Rams' lofty goals

PORT BYRON, Ill. — In a normal fall season, the Riverdale High School boys golf team would be focused intently on adding to a tremendous tradition that has been built.
Having won three straight Class 1A team trophies for top three finishes at state, the reloading Rams would have already started their run to what they are hoping is another dominant season.
“We're hoping to be pretty good,” said junior James Moorhusen, who earned all-state honors for last year's third-place state team. “We have five returning guys who are all good. We're going to miss Ryan (Bussert, who graduated after a T21 all-state finish at last year's state meet). But we have strong team chemistry and are deep.”
Nothing, though, has been normal for the Rams of late and that has made it a bit tough to focus strictly on golf.
Well, even more so than what everybody else is dealing with in these COVID-19 pandemic times. New requirements for health concerns always loom and an altered schedule has jumbled the Rams' routine.
“There are a lot of unknowns,” Riverdale coach Trent Groves said. “Everything is so fluid right now. … We are just trying to stay upbeat.”
Instead of being intent on winning a fourth straight state Class 1A team trophy, the Rams are content to take everything one day at a time.
Especially Groves. He and his wife, Sarah, are expecting a child in September. Both also just came off quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.
“We're good,” said Groves, noting he and his wife had to take the test for COVID-19 despite being asymptomatic, the test demanded by Sarah's obstetrician, according to Trent.
The quarantine pushed back the start of the Rams season to just this past Monday. While most teams have been busy with meets for at least 10 days, the Rams open on Saturday at the Macomb Invitational.
Still, unanswered questions abound.
IHSA officials have not guaranteed a state series this fall, but told teams to save October state dates in case state gatherings are allowed. New mandates continue to be handed down, including a new one this week that requires golfers to wear masks even on the course.
All of these unusual circumstances may have changed how the Rams go about things at this point. However, it hasn't shifted the goals.
“This year has been pretty weird, but we still have the same end goals,” said junior Ashton Sutton, who just missed all-state honors last year with a T31 individual finish. “If the season does go on and we get to play in the state series, there is no doubt in our minds, our goal is to push and make another run downstate.”
If that happens, the junior class will be leading the way.
Along with Moorhusen and Sutton, classmates Ben Nelson and Sam Willems return from last year's third-place team. Groves said there are plenty of options for him on the roster of 28 to round out the top six varsity players. Right now, those spots belong to senior Hayden Musser, who played on the 2017 Class 1A title-winning team and fellow senior Jordan Gorgas.
“Our four juniors will take us wherever we go this year,” Groves said.
Where that goes is hard to tell, though.
“There's definitely high expectations,” Moorhusen said. “But I feel like we're all coming into it with an open mind and take it one day at a time and one meet at a time and move forward that way.”
