Vogler birdies in playoff to repeat as state champion

Shannyn Vogler is holding her graduation party Saturday. The soon-to-be Rivermont Collegiate graduate and Bettendorf senior golfer will have two large trophies to show off to her guests.

After a four-shot win at last year’s state tournament, Vogler needed an extra hole to defend her Iowa Class 4A championship Friday afternoon at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

Tied with Marshalltown’s Amber Henson after 36 holes at 1-over par, Vogler hit a 9-iron inside 12 feet on the par-3 15th and buried the birdie putt to become Bettendorf’s first two-time state golf champion.

“This was definitely really important to me since it is my senior year,” Vogler said. “I knew where I stood coming down the stretch and my heart was beating pretty fast.”

Vogler, headed to play at the University of Iowa this fall, finished her career with two titles and a second-place finish. Her sophomore season was nixed because of COVID-19.

“I’m really excited and somewhat proud of how I played,” she said. “High school golf is quite different than individual golf over the summer. I’m glad I got the opportunity to be able to play for Bettendorf.

“Even though I didn’t go to (Bettendorf) for academics, it is a good feeling I was still part of that.”

Pleasant Valley couldn’t quite finish off a perfect season.

West Des Moines Valley fired a 312 — a 13-shot improvement from Day 1 — to capture its third straight title with a two-day total of 637. PV, which came into the final round tied with Valley, was second at 656. It was nine strokes in front of third-place Marshalltown.

PV junior Maura Peters had back-to-back 77s to finish in a tie for fifth. Senior Erika Holmberg tied for 10th following rounds of 76 and 81.

It was the second consecutive state runner-up trophy for Mike Nedelcoff’s program, which closed the year with a 92-1 record.

Lizzie McVey and Isabella Steele rounded out PV's low four Friday with an 85 and 88, respectively.

Bettendorf finished in seventh place in the 10-team field with a 700.

Vogler had a double-bogey on her fifth hole of the day and dropped a shot at the par-4 18th, her ninth hole of the day.

“As I walking up to my shot in the rough and on a hill at the first hole (her 10th hole), I just knew I got to put it in gear,” Vogler said. “I can’t lose this.”

Vogler made birdie there and added another at the par-3 fourth. She had a 20-foot birdie putt on her final hole of regulation to win outright, but settled for par and a playoff with Henson, who shot the low round of the day with a 1-under 70.

“I’ve been in a lot of playoffs,” Vogler said. “Honestly, I think I’ve only lost like one out of the 10 I’ve played in. The adrenaline was pumping and I was a little more zoned in and focused than I was the rest of the round.”

Vogler struck her tee shot inside 12 feet and Henson had about 30 feet for birdie. After Henson missed, it left the opportunity for Vogler to close out the tournament.

She hit what she called her best putt of the day.

“I really didn’t want to go to the next hole because I was kind of tired,” Vogler said. “I just knew if I continued to do my process that I’ve done forever, stick to it, stay calm — even though my heart was racing — and have the right line, it would go in.”

It was the fifth individual state championship for Bettendorf in girls’ golf, joining Wendy Tebbutt (1981), Kelly Brooke (1985), Amanda Mapley (1998) and Vogler in 2021.

Now Vogler will have eight or nine tournaments this summer before heading off to Iowa.

“I’m really hoping to win one AJGA tournament because I get a pretty red (golf) bag if I do,” she said.

First, she was going to savor her final high school tournament. And her giant trophy.

“Coach (Greg) Wischmann was walking with me the whole round and I told him, ‘If I win, I’m going to be putting this (trophy up) at my graduation party,’” Vogler said. “He said, ‘If you win?’ I was like, ‘I probably should say when I win.’

“This means a whole lot to me.”

