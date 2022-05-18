Vogler matches career-low round; PV, Bettendorf qualify for state

LONG GROVE — Shannyn Vogler put on a short-game clinic for her future coach Wednesday.

With University of Iowa women’s golf coach Megan Menzel following Vogler around Glynns Creek Golf Course for 18 holes at the Class 4A regional tournament, the Bettendorf standout matched her career-low round in competition with a 5-under 67.

“Having the Iowa coach here inspired Shannyn a little bit to show off and show coach what’s coming,” Bettendorf coach Robbie Furne said.

Vogler earned medalist honors by six strokes and will seek to defend her state championship next Thursday and Friday at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

The Rivermont Collegiate senior poured in seven birdies, three in succession on the back nine. Between sticking her approach shots close to the pin and making several 7- to 10-foot putts, Vogler equaled the final round she shot at the state tournament as a freshman to place second.

“It was pretty impressive,” Pleasant Valley senior and playing partner Erika Holmberg said. “Just when I thought she couldn’t get it any closer to the hole, the next approach shot was closer.

“I really admire her ability to shape shots.”

PV, powered by a 73 from Maura Peters and a 75 from Holmberg, captured the team title with a 318 total. Bettendorf advanced to state as well with a 326, three strokes off the program’s 18-hole school record.

The Spartans take a 72-0 record into the state tournament and are 36 holes from the program’s first championship. Coach Mike Nedelcoff’s team was runner-up to West Des Moines Valley last year.

“For me, I’ve actually started to feel more relaxed as the season has gone on,” Peters said. “We just really need to make sure we’re using every shot we hit on the course because they’re all going toward the team total.

“So if that’s chipping it back out in the fairway when you’re in trouble, all those strokes will help us compete.”

Peters birdied the first two holes and was 2-under through 12 holes.

“I was playing really well in the beginning, had a few holes where I ran into some trouble off the tee and that set me back a little, but I was able to come back and make up for it in some way, shape or form,” Peters said.

Holmberg birdied both par-5s on the front and then closed the round rolling in a 20-footer for birdie at 18.

“I felt like having one of those Tiger Woods fist pump in the air moments,” Holmberg said. “I saw the line and I was like, ‘I might be able to make this.’ I saw it roll and that was really cool.”

Holmberg has rebounded after a couple of sub-par tournaments earlier this month.

“I’ve been trending in the right direction the last few meets,” she said.

Lizzie McVey and Isabella Steele had 84 and 86 for PV to round out its low four.

“Next week if we really want to seal the deal, we’ll need to get that below 315, in that 310 range,” Holmberg said.

Bettendorf had four girls break 90.

Besides Vogler’s 67, Sarah Giese posted 83, Olivia Belanger had 87 and Elli Danielsen 89. The Bulldogs improved by 24 strokes from Monday’s meet at Glynns Creek.

“The girls didn’t three-putt too much and they kept the ball in play,” Furne said. “What we’ve talked about all season, a bogey is OK. A triple bogey is what blows the scorecard up. We got off to a pretty quick start with most of the girls and that gave them some confidence they could play today.”

Nobody was more confident than Vogler.

The three-time conference champion didn’t make a birdie in the first five holes, but then had ones at 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13 and 15. She had a bogey at the second and one at the par-5 17th after an errant tee shot and three-putt.

Earlier in her career, Vogler admitted having a college golf coach follow her around a golf course was a bit nerve-racking.

“Now that I’m committed, I’m glad she can watch my game,” she said. “She can see the things I need to work on and better prepare us for next season.”

Vogler has one tournament left in what has been a decorated high school career.

“This will give me some more confidence with my wedges and 7- to 10-foot putts,” she said. “The driver was OK, so hopefully everything will be put together at state.”

