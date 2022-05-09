Vogler, Spartans survive conditions at MAC tournament

KEWANEE, Ill. — Hats and visors were flying off heads. Players were running after scorecards. Approach shots were air-mailing greens.

With winds howling between 40 and 50 miles per hour Monday afternoon at Midland Golf Club, the Mississippi Athletic Conference girls’ golf tournament turned into a battle for survival.

The defending Class 4A state champion handled the gusty conditions best.

Bettendorf golfer and Rivermont Collegiate senior Shannyn Vogler posted a 3-over par 75 to claim conference medalist honors for the third time in her career.

“It was interesting,” Vogler said. “Obviously, I’ve never played in that much wind. I had some poor shots, but I’m happy with the score.”

Top-ranked Pleasant Valley repeated as team champion with a 341 total — 26 strokes better than second-place Bettendorf.

Of the five players in the field to break 90, four came from PV. Maura Peters was the conference runner-up with an 83, followed by Lizzie McVey (84), Isabella Steele (86) and Erika Holmberg (88).

“It was the hardest conditions I’ve ever played in,” McVey said. “When I would swing, it would blow me over.”

Still, the Spartans found a way to persevere.

“There were a couple times this spring where it was super windy and we thought practice was going to be canceled, but coach is like, ‘You’ve got to learn,’” Peters said. “He told us coming into today it was going to play more like a par 78.

"There are just so many things you’ve got to think about it when the conditions are like this.”

Vogler was a little inconsistent off the tee, but her distance control and short game were spot-on. The University of Iowa signee had two birdies and five bogeys in her round.

Even with the winds picking up in the afternoon on her back nine, she played the last nine holes in 1-over including three consecutive pars to finish.

“Since I’ve played in so many different conditions, that helps,” Vogler said. “I feel I can play in the rain or wind well and maybe gauge that better than other people who haven’t played in it as much.”

Vogler’s 18-hole stroke average is 73 shots this spring. She’ll turn her focus to next week’s regional meet at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove and then attempt to make a run at a second state championship at the end of the month at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

“I’m going out with the intention to win the whole thing,” she said. “Hopefully, I can continue to play consistently and that will motivate me.”

The driver is where Vogler would like to see the most improvement in the coming weeks.

“My irons aren’t too bad and I’ve been putting and chipping pretty well,” she said. “Off the tee is going to be the most important part for me. I just need to get (the ball) in the fairway a little more to give myself more birdie opportunities."

While Vogler is an individual state contender, PV is on the short list of state team favorites. Coach Mike Nedelcoff’s team has the best 18-hole scoring average in the state this year at 321.75.

PV, undefeated on the season at 63-0, has depth. Besides its low four Monday, the Spartans’ No. 6, Jillian Keppy, finished 10th overall with a 99.

“Our consistency as a team throughout the season has been pretty good,” Peters said. “When one person doesn’t play well, usually there are other people behind them to fill in.

“We’re confident and excited for what’s ahead, but at the same time it can turn over at any time. We just need to continue getting better and like today showed take it one shot at a time."

North Scott (403), Central DeWitt (417) and Davenport West (426) rounded out the top five teams. Kaycee Newman led the Lancers with a 95 and Abigaile Paper turned in a 97 for the Falcons.

MAC championships

at Midland Golf Club, Kewanee

Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 341; 2. Bettendorf 367; 3. North Scott 403; 4. Central DeWitt 417; 5. Davenport West 426; 6. Davenport North 438; 7. Assumption 462; 8. Clinton 474; 9. Davenport Central 490; 10. Muscatine no score

Top 5 — Shannyn Vogler (Bettendorf) 37-38 -- 75; Maura Peters (PV) 42-41 -- 83; Elizabeth McVey (PV) 41-43 -- 84; Isabella Steele (PV) 41-45 -- 86; Erika Holmberg (PV) 43-45 -- 88

Pleasant Valley (341) — Peters 83, McVey 84, Steele 86, Holmberg 88

Bettendorf (367) — Vogler 75, Elli Danielsen 46-48 -- 94, Sarah Giese 52-47 -- 99, Annabelle Donohoo 49-50 -- 99

North Scott (403) — Kaycee Newman 47-48 -- 95, Elle Loehr 45-53 -- 98, Kaitlyn Wood 50-50 -- 100, Kalina Stoefen 56-54 -- 110

Central DeWitt (417) — Christina Reyna 51-51 -- 102; Anna Hurning 51-52 -- 103, Ashli Bossom 50-55 -- 105, Riley Horst 47-60 -- 107

Davenport West (426) -- Abigaile Paper 45-52 -- 97; Emma Peters 51-51 -- 102; Kylie Duyvejonck 52-58 -- 110; Makenna Burt 60-57 -- 117

Davenport North (438) -- Maddy Wardlow 51-49 -- 100; Grace Kemp 54-56 -- 110; Lauren Boynton 55-57 -- 112; Jillian Blozevich 57-59 -- 116

Assumption (462) -- Anika Ekstrom 55-53 -- 108; Molly Riley 59-57 -- 116; Miley Ashby 55-63 -- 118; Grace Davis 61-59 -- 120

Clinton (474) -- Peyton Pasakarnis 55-57 -- 112; Heidi Zajicek 58-55 -- 113; Piper Wesner 60-60 -- 120; Emersyn Keefer 67-62 -- 129

Davenport Central (490) -- Claire Wheat 54-59 -- 113; Rosemary Sierra 59-62 -- 121; Meg Saskowski 60-66 -- 126; Lillie Ferch 64-66 -- 130

Muscatine (no score) -- Genevieve Millage 51-54 -- 105; Ellyse Shippee 52-53 -- 105; Kate Manjoine 60-61 -- 121

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.