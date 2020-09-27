× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday: At Emerald Hill Golf Course, Sterling. Tee times begin at 10 a.m.

Teams to watch: This could be a very interesting Western Big 6 Conference boys golf meet. Alleman is the defending team champ, last year topping Moline by three strokes and Geneseo and Quincy by four strokes. This year, it’s tough to call anyone a favorite as those four teams have all topped the series of round-robin duals this fall. Quincy, Geneseo, Moline and Alleman took the top four places in the WB6 Preview meet at the beginning of the season. … Only seven teams will compete with United Township not fielding a team.

Individuals to watch: Geneseo’s Seth Winchell won last year’s individual title in his senior season. … Alleman’s Luke Lofgren, a senior this year, Moline junior Aaron Rogers and Galesburg sophomore Jason Rumbom placed second, third and fourth last year and should contend this year along with at least a couple of Quincy’s top players. Rock Island senior Colton Sigel could also factor in the chase for all-conference honors that go to the top 12 finishers – top six earn first-team honors and the next six earn second-team honors.

Note: Live scoring will be available on the iWanamaker app.

- Compiled by Tom Johnston

