WESTERN BIG 6 GIRLS GOLF: Maple Leafs accomplish goal with runner-up finish

It was mission accomplished for the Geneseo High School girls golf team at Monday’s Western Big 6 Conference Meet at Kewanee Dunes Golf Club.

“We knew it was going to be a race for second place today and that’s what they accomplished,” said Maple Leafs coach Jon Murray, whose club was coming off a title run at its own invitational on Saturday. “That was actually their goal for the day going in, realistically, and I’m happy with the way they performed.”

Quincy’s Blue Devils added to their league dominance by shooting a 328 team score to win their seventh straight league crown. The Blue Devils had the top four scores on the day, led by senior Saya Geisendorfer’s medalist-winning 73.

Geneseo carded a 373 team total and its top four all earned all-conference honors. Junior Addie Mills tied for fourth and earned first-team All-Big 6 honors with an 89. Sophomore Keely Roberts (92, 8th), senior Georgia McKelvain (94, 9th) and sophomore Olivia Seei (98, T13) earned second-team honors.

In the team race, Moline (382) finished third, followed by Galesburg (400), Rock Island (427), Alleman (437) and Sterling (529).

Moline had a threesome earn All-WB6 honors. Junior Becca Cramer and senior Sarah Spurgetis were in the four-way tie for fourth with 89s that expanded the first-team one player to recognize the top seven. Senior Paige Melton (98) took advantage of that and tied for 13th with Geneseo’s Seei to earn a second-team all-conference nod.

Alleman sophomore Cecelia Neises (96) placed 11th to earn second-team honors as well.

