With Roemer back in lineup, PV takes Lancer Invite

“Right as we came off the course today, we knew exactly what we’re going to work on tomorrow,” Roemer said. “Within 150 yards, we all struggled today. Especially some shorter putts, too. We’re motivated to get back out there as soon as possible and keep working for the big end goal.”

Roemer said it’s also a process getting reacclimated to the dynamics of team golf after practicing alone much of the year. It’s a matter of getting comfortable, trusting your teammates and having fun, but he’s ready.

“Definitely happy to be back in my spot, doing the best I can to help the team,” he said.

Central DeWitt placed sixth as a team with a 341 total, 16 behind Assumption and Western Dubuque, but McAleer’s 71 was a highlight despite a rough patch of four holes.

The senior had six total birdies and was 5-under before No. 5, where he had a slide of three bogeys and a double bogey down the stretch.

“Kind of sporadic throughout the day, but it was pretty solid overall,” he said. “I knew I was around the lead or had the lead, but I knew someone would produce a low (number) here. It was in great condition, it was a great day, and I knew someone would go two strokes under, and that’s what it was.”

