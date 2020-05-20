Gov. Reynolds gives summer sports permission to reopen June 1

Play ball?

Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the green light Wednesday for Iowa high school activities to begin on June 1.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will determine now if there will be a high school baseball and softball season this summer.

In a statement posted on the associations’ websites earlier this week, the IHSAA and IGHSAU were set to “issue a decision and further guidance” about summer sports following Reynolds’ announcement.

The decision is expected later Wednesday by both associations.

“The IHSAA and IGHSAU continue to plan for a return to play as soon as it is possible in a safe and responsible manner,” a statement on the associations’ website reads. “Discussions with member schools, the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and NFHS are essential in determining when and how upcoming activities may proceed.

“Our student-athletes want to return to action and we want to be able to provide opportunities for them to participate safely. We are reviewing numerous COVID-19 considerations and protocols so that a final decision can be made regarding this summer’s baseball and softball seasons.”