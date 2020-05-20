You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Reynolds gives summer sports permission to reopen June 1
topical top story
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Gov. Reynolds gives summer sports permission to reopen June 1

080319-state-baseball-3Afinal-032

Central DeWitt players gather for a meeting on the mound during the Class 3A state baseball championship game at Principal Park in Des Moines last season. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the green light Wednesday for high school summer activities to begin June 1.

 Quad-City Times file photo

Play ball?

Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the green light Wednesday for Iowa high school activities to begin on June 1.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will determine now if there will be a high school baseball and softball season this summer.

In a statement posted on the associations’ websites earlier this week, the IHSAA and IGHSAU were set to “issue a decision and further guidance” about summer sports following Reynolds’ announcement.

The decision is expected later Wednesday by both associations.

“The IHSAA and IGHSAU continue to plan for a return to play as soon as it is possible in a safe and responsible manner,” a statement on the associations’ website reads. “Discussions with member schools, the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and NFHS are essential in determining when and how upcoming activities may proceed.

“Our student-athletes want to return to action and we want to be able to provide opportunities for them to participate safely. We are reviewing numerous COVID-19 considerations and protocols so that a final decision can be made regarding this summer’s baseball and softball seasons.”

The top priority is the health and safety of participants, coaches, officials, administrators and spectators.

If the associations approve a season, practices would begin on June 1 and games could start as soon as June 15.

Story will be updated.

