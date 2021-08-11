Graves picks up additional duties at Rockridge

EDGINGTON — Daphne Graves' role at Rockridge High School has expanded greatly this year, taking on the positions of athletic director and dean of students.
She replaces Scott Daly as Rockridge's A.D., enabling Daly to concentrate on his post as the Rockridge junior high principal. In taking on her additional duties, Graves has moved on from her posts as both a physical education teacher and as the Rockets' junior varsity softball coach.
"The administration reached out to me," she said. "I love athletics, especially the planning and organizing part of it, and I knew this was something I wanted to go after when they reached out to me."
However, she wanted to keep one of her previous duties, that of being Rockridge's head girls' golf coach.
"Girls' golf is the sport I love," Graves said. "I love softball, too, but I had to give up (being the JV coach and a varsity assistant). But with golf, it's a shorter season and it doesn't take away much time from the athletic director's job."
That is ideal as far as Graves is concerned, as her hopes for this golf season are very high.
"We lost four seniors, two of whom (Ella Rursch and Nicole Sedam) started varsity regularly for us, but we've got four other girls back," said Graves. "Right now, they're fighting for their spots, because we've got 23 girls in the program this year, and a lot of them have played over the summer.
"They worked hard and want to see results, and I think they will. It's going to be a fun season, that's for sure."
Coming off a second-place finish at last fall's IHSA Class 1A Kewanee Regional and an eighth-place Rock Falls Sectional showing to end a season shortened by COVID-19, the Rockets are bolstered by the return of their No. 1 player, junior Amelia Rursch.
Also back are senior Emma Slattery — a top 30 finisher at sectionals — junior Lillian Dehner and sophomore Hannah Graves. All look to play key roles, beginning with Thursday's season-opening home triangular with Orion and Rock Falls at Rock Island's Highland Springs Golf Course.
"The big goals we're striving for are to win the TRAC and regionals," said Coach Graves, whose squad hosts the Three Rivers Conference meet on Sept. 15 at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island, marking the resumption of the event after last year's cancellation.
As well as a conference crown, Rockridge is taking aim at a second regional team title to go with the program's lone crown, captured in 2009.
"We've got our four big guns back, and they definitely want to do some good things," she said. "They really want to bring home some hardware this year."