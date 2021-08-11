Graves picks up additional duties at Rockridge

EDGINGTON — Daphne Graves' role at Rockridge High School has expanded greatly this year, taking on the positions of athletic director and dean of students.

She replaces Scott Daly as Rockridge's A.D., enabling Daly to concentrate on his post as the Rockridge junior high principal. In taking on her additional duties, Graves has moved on from her posts as both a physical education teacher and as the Rockets' junior varsity softball coach.

"The administration reached out to me," she said. "I love athletics, especially the planning and organizing part of it, and I knew this was something I wanted to go after when they reached out to me."

However, she wanted to keep one of her previous duties, that of being Rockridge's head girls' golf coach.

"Girls' golf is the sport I love," Graves said. "I love softball, too, but I had to give up (being the JV coach and a varsity assistant). But with golf, it's a shorter season and it doesn't take away much time from the athletic director's job."

That is ideal as far as Graves is concerned, as her hopes for this golf season are very high.