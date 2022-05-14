Hall of Fame profile: Menke spent a career assisting others

Deb Menke jokes she might have been the only 6-on-6 girls basketball forward in the history of Winterset High School to never record an assist.

But truth be told, she has spent a lifetime assisting others.

As an educator and coach at North Scott High School, she taught her students and athletes more than X's and O's.

She coached the Lancers to state tournament success in both volleyball and girls basketball, but she assisted in preparing the players on her teams to lead successful lives.

She broke ground as the first female to work as a director of athletics and activities in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, a position which allowed her to assist other coaches as they built their own successful programs.

Menke went on to work as an associate principal and later as the principal at Pleasant Valley High School, again assisting students move forward toward productive futures.

During her time as the principal at PV, she served on the Board of Control of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, assisting high school students with pursuing their competitive dreams throughout the state.

The IHSAA recognized Menke as the first female to receive its Bernie Saggau Award of Merit, which honors individuals whose leadership, service and support of education-based activities reflects the values of the longest-serving executive director of the association.

After receiving that honor in 2009, Menke continued to make a difference.

She spent time working as a dean at Pleasant Valley Junior High, served on the board of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency and even returned briefly to coaching, serving as an assistant sophomore coach to help out Lori (Osterberg) Duncan.

"Getting back in the gym like that for a bit, that was fun," Menke said.

For her professional lifetime of work and her championship-level success as a coach, Menke has been selected as one of three members of the 36th induction class into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.

She, along with two other Hall of Fame selections Billy Argo and Don Doxsie, will be formally honored at the Quad-City Times Salute to Sports.

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 8, at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center.

The 7 p.m. program, which is free for the public to attend, will also recognize the top high school athletes and teams from the Quad-Cities region.

Menke now enjoys spending time with family, including three grandchildren, remains active in her church and feeds her competitive needs on the pickleball court, believing involvement in athletics and activities are as important now as they were when she was posting up in the forward court for the basketball team at Winterset.

"I’ve always believed that there is so much that can be learned from the lessons taught in athletics and activities, whether it’s on the basketball court or as part of the marching band or in drama or some other avenue," Menke said.

"They are an important part of the educational experience. The opportunities have grown in number over time — there are so many different activities that students can be a part of today — but the experiences are every bit as a significant now as they were when I was in high school."

Developing a passion

Menke’s passion for sports was developed at an early age.

Her mother played basketball growing up and Menke recalls her family attending games together when she was in grade school.

"We would go watch boy-girl doubleheaders and the gym would be packed," Menke said. "For a young girl, it was exciting and it was something I wanted to be a part of when I was a little older."

She developed the ability to shoot the ball, which led her to an opportunity as a forward in the 6-on-6 style of basketball played in Iowa high schools at the time.

"I loved the game. I liked shooting the ball and while some players were good guards and played good defense, my home was as a forward," Menke said. "When I had the chance, the shot was going up. I was probably the only player in Winterset history who never had an assist, but I loved basketball."

It was also the only sport being offered for girls at the time, and her success led Menke to Northwest Missouri State.

There, she was part of the Bearcats’ first women’s basketball team.

Things went well during that inaugural season during the 1971-72 school year, finishing with a 9-2 record and winning the Missouri AIAW state championship with a 70-60 win over Central Missouri.

Northwest Missouri State advanced to the AIAW Region VI tournament where the Bearcats defeated Kansas State to finish in fifth place.

Menke and the rest of the team were inducted into the Northwest Missouri State M-Club Hall of Fame in 2002.

Starting a career

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Northwest Missouri State in the spring of 1972 and took a job with the North Scott school district, a place she would stay for 25 years.

In addition to teaching physical education, Menke was also in charge of intramural sports for girls.

"There were no team sports for girls yet when I arrived. That changed soon with the passage of Title IX, but at first, it was just intramurals," Menke said. "We did sneak in a little competition against some intramural teams from a couple of area schools. Nothing official, of course, but the girls seemed to have fun with it."

In reality, the fun was just beginning.

With the arrival of Title IX, new opportunities were on the horizon for female athletes at the high school level.

"It was then that things really got off the ground and the girls, they were ready to compete and make the most of what was now out there for both genders because of Title IX," Menke said. "It was very powerful."

Menke began her coaching career on the volleyball court, a sport where she would lead the Lancers to an Iowa Class 2A state championship in during the 1985 season.

She coached girls basketball at the freshman level for the first time in 1976, working with freshmen and sophomore players until being promoted to lead the North Scott program in 1985.

She coached her first volleyball team in 1973 and it took some time before the Lancers were in a position to compete against the state’s elite.

Successful dual role

Menke was the head coach of both programs for three seasons at a time when the Lancers thrived.

North Scott reached a two-class Iowa state high school volleyball tournament in 1984, 1985 and 1986 and earned berths in the state basketball tournament in 1986 and 1987.

The dual role was and remains somewhat uncommon, but Menke welcomed the chance to be the head coach in both sports.

"We had an exceptional group of athletes come through and I was lucky enough to coach them. So many kids played both sports. We just moved together from one season to the next," Menke said.

"I had always wanted to coach basketball, it was the sport I grew up with, but I grew to love volleyball. I enjoyed both sports so much and I really enjoyed working with the kids I had a chance to work with."

Menke believes the successes her teams had in both sports were the result of a collaborative effort that started with the athletes and included support from parents and the school administration.

"It always starts with the kids, but the support they receive from home and the support that comes from the school, that’s all a part of it," Menke said.

Strong family support helped as well.

Menke’s husband, Rich, and the couple’s two sons, Martin and Jay, attended countless games, matches and practices over the years.

Ultimately, after posting a 57-16 record over three seasons as the head basketball coach, Menke stepped away from coaching the sport in 1988 but retained her volleyball coaching position as her oldest son, Martin, reached high school age.

"The support I received from my husband and the boys was great. They were there every step along the way," Menke said. "Every game and match was a family event."

Over the years, there were plenty of memories to collect.

Building net success

Menke built the North Scott volleyball program from the ground up.

"Early on, we weren’t very good. It took 10 years or so to really build a program that was really able to compete with some of the best teams in the state," Menke said. "There were a number of good teams, good coaches in the area and it was a challenge."

The Lancers’ first all-state selection in the sport came in 1976 when Kori Knutson-Pollock earned first-team honors. She was selected again the following year before becoming the first athlete coached by Menke to earn a NCAA Division I scholarship when she signed to play at Drake.

"To coach a player who earned a college scholarship, something pretty new in girls sports at the time, was pretty special," Menke said. "It made me feel good that we were doing things the right way. It was a good sign of growth."

The Lancers’ program continued to grow.

Teams led by all-state selections Robin Fitzgerald, Jenni Fitzgerald, Tracy Graham, Betsy Braack and Pam Leslie would make state tournament appearances.

Jenni Fitzgerald recalls watching Menke learn as her players learned as well.

"We would go to a volleyball camp at Graceland College and while we were there learning, she was there talking with other coaches, learning what she could that would help us become a better team," Fitzgerald said. "She was committed to being the best she could be so that we could be the same as a team. That really stuck with me."

North Scott finished second in the state in 1984 and 1986, a runner-up to Fort Dodge and Dubuque Wahlert in those years.

"To finally breakthrough and get to state in 1984 and finish second, that was meaningful because we had not had a great deal of success in the sport," Menke said. "What we did have was a group of kids who were committed to being good and who were willing to put in the work to make it happen."

They were rewarded the following year.

In 1985, the Lancers celebrated a state championship in volleyball, defeating Atlantic and Fort Dodge before earning the title with a 16-14, 15-7, 11-15, 15-8 win over Dubuque Wahlert.

"Following the runner-up finish the year before, there were some expectations that fall," Menke said. "Everybody expected a successful season and the team delivered. I’m not sure any of us had the chance to really enjoy it as much as we should have."

After all Menke and bulk of the team had to move on to basketball, another season accompanied by expectations following the program’s first-ever state tourney appearance in 1985.

Chasing hoop dreams

Menke had taken over as the Lancers’ new head coach, promoted after coaching the sophomore program to a combined 36-0 record over the two previous seasons.

The winning continued during the 1985-86 basketball season.

Jenni Fitzgerald, returning after earning all-state honors in 1985, and Graham would lead the Lancers to an undefeated regular season.

"A lot of what has influenced me as a coach are things I learned while I was on teams Mrs. Menke coached at North Scott," said Fitzgerald, now working as a special assistant to the head coach with the Iowa women’s basketball program following a lengthy career as an assistant on Lisa Bluder’s staffs at Drake and Iowa.

"She was very good at keeping it simple, setting things up in a way that allowed everyone to play to their strengths and put them in a position to succeed."

Fitzgerald said Menke was always willing to help make that happen.

"If I wanted to go to the gym and shoot, she would come down and open it up for me," Fitzgerald said. "She was always there for her players."

North Scott spent the 1985-86 season as the state’s top-ranked 5-on-5 team — Iowa crowned state champions in both the five- and six-player games at that time — and the Lancers won their first 25 games, including a 71-42 win over Waterloo Columbus in the state semifinals.

The 60-game win streak for Menke-coached basketball teams ended in the 1986 state championship game when Marshalltown claimed a 73-62 victory.

"That was a difficult loss to take. It was such a good group of kids who had worked so hard," Menke said. "All of them, they had worked so hard and that is where the disappointment came from."

Led by a second all-state season for Graham, North Scott would return to Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines the following year and finished second in the state, dropping a 45-42 game to Western Dubuque in the final.

Menke would coach basketball for an additional season and continued on as the Lancers’ volleyball coach before taking on a new role.

A different challenge

A staffing situation left North Scott in need of an athletics director on a temporary basis in the fall of 1989.

"Three weeks, they asked me if could help out for three weeks, and my first thought was, ‘I can do that’ and I went to work," Menke said.

Eight years later, she was still doing that.

During her tenure, the first female director of athletics in the Mississippi Athletic Conference helped build the foundation for a solid overall athletics program.

"It turned out to be a great opportunity for me. I don’t think the position would have opened up otherwise if it hadn’t been for that three-week opportunity," Menke said. "I felt like after coaching all those years that I could bring something to the job."

Menke recalls attending her first athletic directors meeting.

She arrived with plenty of questions.

Virginia Lohmiller, the long-time secretary of the MAC, joined athletic directors Dick Wagner of Burlington, Chuck Nolting of Bettendorf and Ted Minnick of Pleasant Valley in helping her answer many of those initial inquiries.

"I learned a lot from all of them in a short period of time," she said. "They helped me do the job I needed to do."

Menke brought the perspective of a coach to the position, working to help North Scott compete in a growing conference.

"I wanted to help make our foundation stronger," Menke said. "I wanted our kids at North Scott to have the opportunities that kids at other schools had."

That led to an investment in improved facilities, including upgrading strength and conditioning equipment and the area where Lancers could train.

She found ways to make those areas accessible to athletes in all sports.

"We invested in all of our kids, and I’m proud of that," she said.

While her coaching background proved helpful, Menke learned on the job as well.

"I really didn’t have a background in football, but I probably asked our football coaches more questions than they ever wanted to hear," Menke said. "I wanted them, and all of our coaches, to know that I cared about their program and whenever possible, I wanted to help them as much as I could."

One of Menke’s hires was football coach Randy Schrader, who arrived from Clarinda, Iowa, with hopes of building a successful program.

Now living in St. Joseph, Mo., "semi-retired" but still working as a volunteer football assistant coach at ADM High School in Adel, Iowa, Schrader recalls Menke working to help North Scott achieve those goals.

"Deb tried to remove any obstacles that we had as we built the program, and as a coach, I don’t think you can ask any more of an administrator than that," Schrader said.

"I arrived at a time when Bettendorf, Assumption, Davenport Central had it rolling and we were tail-ender. We had some needs that she helped us address."

That included in the weight room, where Schrader remembers loading three homemade racks that he had constructed into the back of a pick-up truck and driving them to Eldridge from Clarinda.

Menke helped find larger facilities that accommodated a growing strength program which benefited the Lancers in a number of ways.

"I’ve worked for some ADs who had never coached, but with Deb’s background, she understood where her coaches we’re coming from and I think that helped her do the job very well," Schrader said.

"There were occasions where we may have disagreed on one thing or another, but at the end of the day we all wanted what was best for the kids at North Scott and we figured things out. She was always fair."

After eight years on a job she initially thought would last three weeks, Menke found herself facing a difficult decision.

The big decision

"I really enjoyed what I was I doing at North Scott, but I had a chance to move into an associate principal’s position at Pleasant Valley. It was an opportunity for me to keep growing and learning and that is something I have always tried to do throughout my life," Menke said.

"Leaving North Scott after 25 years was hard. It was a big decision, but I felt like it was a chance for me to take another step forward."

She filled the associate principal’s role from 1997-2001 and then spent the next eight years as the principal at Pleasant Valley.

Menke was elected to the Board of Control of the IHSAA in November 2004 and served a four-year term representing large-school principals on the board.

Her job at Pleasant Valley and her role on the IHSAA board allowed Menke to continue to work with students and encourage them to be active participants in their school’s activities.

"That’s the one thing I have always strongly believed, that activities whether they are athletics or something else can be so beneficial for young people. They foster creativity and help prepare students for life," Menke said.

"I’ve always believed life is about experiences, learning and growing, and the opportunities provided through athletics and other activities are invaluable. That’s true for young people and that doesn’t change throughout life."

