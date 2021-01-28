Harris' clutch triple helps lift North girls over Muscatine

With the game on the line and her shot in rhythm, Davenport North’s Mekiyah Harris had no doubt where her go-ahead 3-pointer was going late against Muscatine on Thursday night.
Nothing but net.
The senior guard’s corner shot to take a one-point lead with 33 seconds to play helped lift the Class 5A No. 14 Wildcats to a thrilling 41-39 Mississippi Athletic Conference home win. North (4-1, 4-1 MAC) held off a Muscatine (4-5, 5-5 MAC) club riding a four-game win streak in the back-and-forth contest which was rescheduled from Dec. 18.
Harris finished with a team-high 14 points and went 4 of 5 from deep with her game-winner.
“I knew it was going in because I had been hot all night,” she said. “It just felt nice and in rhythm in my hand.”
North closed things out on the offensive glass, securing rebounds after Muscatine missed the front end of three one-and-ones down the stretch. The Muskies made 2 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter and 3 of 14 for the game. North wasn't any better, going 1-7 at the line.
“We didn’t take care of the foul line, really, the whole game,” said Muscatine coach Susan Orvis. “Couldn’t fault the effort, I thought we put ourselves in position to win. We just didn’t finish it.”
Muscatine turned the ball over down one with under 10 seconds to play, fouling with just a few seconds left.
Muskies forward Madison Petersen helped her team gain an eight-point lead at one point in the first half, making her first five shots en route to a game-high 17 points on 8 of 12 shooting.
North coach Paul Rucker praised Orvis and a prepared Muskies squad after his team’s comeback win.
“Every time we play, it is exactly like this,” Rucker said. “It’s awesome to compete against that because it forces us to try to bring the best in us. There were times in the game when we had lapses, but then I thought at the end our kids did a good job of communicating with each other and loving on each other a little bit, and pulled it through.”
Rucker said his team, and Harris, handled the late-game pressure when it mattered most.
“I had a feeling when it rolled to her,” Rucker said of the pass to Harris. “If you are open and in rhythm, everyone has the green light. … She had a lot of confidence in herself and when it left her hand, it looked good. Just really proud of her to stand up. A lot of people don’t want that position.”
The confidence her coach has in his players translates to Harris’ own flow as a shooter.
“Knowing that nobody is going to be mad if I do miss the shot, really helps the confidence shooting the shot,” Harris said.
Bella Sims (3 of 5 3-pointers) scored 11 points for North and Kyra Taylor scored 10. The Wildcats overcame 15 turnovers in the game, which they trailed 23-20 at halftime before a 13-8 third-quarter run.
North was 8 of 18 from deep in the win. These two teams are scheduled to face each other again on Tuesday.
“Just a really, really good win at home for us,” Rucker said. “We were fortunate it went our way tonight.”