Hawkeye 10@10: Former Ames prep welcomes a big role with the Hawkeyes

While he didn’t line up under center like ISU’s Brock Purdy did while completing 24-of-34 passes for 276 yards and one touchdown in the Cyclones’ 18-17 loss to Iowa in 2019, Petras has at least experienced the environment at Jack Trice Stadium.

“At least he’s been around. This isn’t going to be, ‘Geez, where am I?’ one of those deals,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s witnessed all this stuff, you know. But, he is in control so it’s a little different, a little different seat.’’

4. The visibility is nice and it’s great for fans but Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said ESPN’S College GameDay deciding to host its broadcast from Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday doesn’t really have anything to do with what transpires inside the stadium.

“I know GameDay was here the last time we played up there, and it’s a great thing for the state of Iowa, but with that being said, I never knew they were there the last time,’’ Ferentz said.

“We got off a bus, we walked in. The people playing in the games miss all that stuff. We’re totally disconnected from that.’’

5. Iowa running back Tyler Goodson doesn’t mind the added attention that this year’s top-10 match-up between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones has gained.