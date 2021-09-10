Hawkeye 10@10: Former Ames prep welcomes a big role with the Hawkeyes

One Little Cyclone welcomes a big role with the Hawkeyes, Spencer Petras on quieting the Iowa State crowd and Tyler Goodson on the Cy-Hawk match-up being Iowa State’s “Super Bowl’’ are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Joe Evans enjoyed growing up in Ames and competing for the Little Cyclones at the prep level. Saturday, the Iowa defensive end will attempt to create headaches for Iowa State.
“Growing up, I was always an Iowa fan. My dad played here, my grandfather was a big Iowa fan. It’s who I am.’’
His father, Spence, is now the principal at Tipton High School after filling that same role at Ames High School and his grandfather, Bob Evans, was the longtime football coach at Mount Pleasant High School where the field now bears his name.
Joe Evans grew up wanting to be a Hawkeye, walked onto the Iowa program and is now part of the rotation at the end position.
He has played in eight games in each of the last two seasons and is taking greater responsibilities this year as a junior.
“I always feel like I’m a work in progress. I don’t think that will ever change,’’ Evans said. “It’s like everyone says, keep working to better every day.’’
While his primary objective this week will be to help Iowa retain the Cy-Hawk Trophy, Evans hopes that Ames High School is able to earn its traveling trophy in its match-up with Iowa City High tonight.
“I’ll be a big Ames Little Cyclone fan on Friday,’’ he said.
2. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras believes the best way for the Hawkeyes to take the crowd out of the game Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium is to perform.
“We can do things to take the crowd out of the game. If we’re executing well offensively it should do that at least a little bit,’’ Petras said.
“They’ll certainly come back at some point – they don’t leave after one good drive – but it comes down to making sure that the little errors like false starts and miscommunications don’t happen. That’s really up to me and our receivers making sure they communicate with each other.’’
3. Spencer Petras is starting in his first game against Iowa State, but he isn’t a Cy-Hawk stranger.
He was on the sidelines at Kinnick Stadium in 2018 and at Jack Trice Stadium the following year in the last meeting between the instate rivals.
While he didn’t line up under center like ISU’s Brock Purdy did while completing 24-of-34 passes for 276 yards and one touchdown in the Cyclones’ 18-17 loss to Iowa in 2019, Petras has at least experienced the environment at Jack Trice Stadium.
“At least he’s been around. This isn’t going to be, ‘Geez, where am I?’ one of those deals,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s witnessed all this stuff, you know. But, he is in control so it’s a little different, a little different seat.’’
4. The visibility is nice and it’s great for fans but Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said ESPN’S College GameDay deciding to host its broadcast from Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday doesn’t really have anything to do with what transpires inside the stadium.
“I know GameDay was here the last time we played up there, and it’s a great thing for the state of Iowa, but with that being said, I never knew they were there the last time,’’ Ferentz said.
“We got off a bus, we walked in. The people playing in the games miss all that stuff. We’re totally disconnected from that.’’
5. Iowa running back Tyler Goodson doesn’t mind the added attention that this year’s top-10 match-up between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones has gained.
“It makes me want to put on a show and it makes the team want to put on a show, put on a show for the fans,’’ Goodson said. “I’m sure their fans are in their heads about wanting to beat the Hawkeyes. It’s like their Super Bowl.’’
6. Iowa State running back Breece Hall has rushed for a touchdown in 13 consecutive games, the longest ongoing streak for a player nationally.
Hall scored on a two-yard run in the Cyclones’ 16-10 season-opening win over Northern Iowa.
Hall’s collection of touchdown runs is an Iowa State record and is two shy of a Big 12 record of 15 set by Corby Smith of Missouri in 1998.
7. Taking care of the football has been big for Iowa in its recent success against Iowa State.
The Hawkeyes have not committed a turnover in the Cy-Hawk series since losing a fumble during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cyclones in 2015.
Iowa quarterbacks have not thrown an interception in the series since 2014 when Jake Rudock had a pass picked off by T.J. Mutcherson in ISU’s 20-17 win over the Hawkeyes.
8. Iowa State had defeated a ranked Iowa team just once in the past.
The Cyclones won a 23-3 game over the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes in Ames in 2005.
9. Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State football game is just the second game in this year’s Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, competition between the instate rivals in 12 sports.
The Hawkeyes won the only previous event this school year, a 2-1 win in women’s soccer on Aug. 29.
Iowa and Iowa State are also scheduled to meet Saturday night in volleyball in Coralville.
