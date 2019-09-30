Injuries hindered Dylan Darsidan from reaching his optimal performance during the first two seasons of high school cross country and track.
A hip ailment limited him as a freshman. Knee tendinitis impacted his training last year.
Even with those setbacks, the Camanche junior garnered a top-10 finish at last year's Class 2A state cross country meet in Fort Dodge.
"That really boosted my confidence," Darsidan said. "I just kept telling myself after that state meet if I wasn't injured and could have put in more miles, maybe I could have been a state champion."
Darsidan almost doubled his training mileage this past summer and has stayed relatively healthy this season.
The result has been a slew of victories and a No. 1 ranking in 2A by the Iowa High School Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches.
In six meets this fall, Darsidan has six wins.
He ran a personal-best 16:10 at Monticello on Sept. 14. He set course records for 5,000 meters at Bellevue (16 minutes, 18 seconds) and Anamosa (16:41) last week.
Darsidan owns three victories this season over Tipton's Caleb Shumaker and a win last week over Bellevue's Brady Griebel on his home course. Griebel and Shumaker are ranked second and third, respectively, in 2A.
"There is still another level there we haven't seen yet from Dylan," Camanche coach Erin Montgomery said. "We're excited to see that."
Darsidan played football in the early stages of middle school, but an injury directed him toward cross country.
It became an immediate love.
"I knew it was going to grow to be my thing," Darsidan said. "I didn't know if it was going to turn out like this, but I love to compete and I love to race. It is something I want to continue to do in college and beyond."
Small colleges have pursued him. Creighton reached out recently.
"He's a little under the radar with college coaches, but if he can go out and win a state championship, he's going to get that Division I attention," Montgomery said. "I can see that continuing."
Darsidan is primarily an 800 runner in track. He broke the 2-minute barrier last spring despite the injuries.
In cross country, Darsidan has let others dictate the pace and uses his track speed to overtake his competition late in races.
"I try to race strategically," he said. "Some like to start off strong and get out in the lead. I like to sit back, wait for that finish and use my kick."
It has worked well in wins over Shumaker and Griebel.
"People have a really hard time touching his kick," Montgomery said. "That also shows us he's got more in there he hasn't unleashed yet."
Darsidan has made a concerted effort to take better care of his body this fall. He goes to physical therapy once or twice per week and has been more thorough with his stretching.
When his knee flares up, he backs off.
"It has been kind of tough mentally the past couple of years because I haven't been able to run a full year," Darsidan said. "But coming into this year, I felt a lot better than the seasons I've gone into before.
"I'm in the best shape I've been in, but there is still much more for me to hit."
Darsidan has invigorated a Camanche cross country program which doesn't have much history of success.
The Indians reached the state meet for the first time last fall. They have had only a handful of individual state qualifiers.
"He's a quiet leader on our team," Montgomery said. "When he runs, it looks effortless. He does everything as hard as he can and is a really good role model for everyone on the team."
Camanche never has had an individual state champion. Darsidan is trying to build toward that opportunity next week.
"I'm pretty good at not getting too far ahead of myself," Darsidan said. "It is an honor to be ranked No. 1 in the state, but the goal for me is to win state. If I can do that, that's when it will really matter the most to me."
Murphy commits to Iowa: Pleasant Valley's Max Murphy, the reigning Mississippi Athletic Conference cross country champion, committed to Iowa's running program over the weekend.
Murphy is ranked third in 4A for the sixth-ranked Spartans. He just finished inside the top 10 at the Roy Griak Invitational in the Twin Cities on Saturday in 16:07.9.
Daniel earns national honor: Tipton senior and Utah volleyball recruit Sommer Daniel was named the national player of the week by Prepvolleyball.com after her performance in a five-set win over 2A fifth-ranked Wilton last Tuesday.
Daniel matched a school record with 31 kills to go along with 25 assists, 33 digs and 28 of 29 serving with four aces in the Tigers' River Valley Conference victory. Daniel is believed to be the first girl in Iowa to compile more than 1,000 kills, assists and digs for her career.
MAC golf, take 2: Mother Nature prevented the 36-hole MAC boys golf championship from taking place last weekend at Kewanee Dunes.
An 18-hole conference tournament will be contested at 9 a.m. Friday. The Class 4A district meet will be held in Clinton for most of the conference members next Monday.