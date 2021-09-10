High school sports in Quad-Cities went on as scheduled after terrorist attacks

The NFL did not play any games the weekend following the attacks and almost everyone else at the professional level followed its lead. There were no major league baseball games played for nearly a week. The PGA Tour, NASCAR, NHL, MLS and major college football all paused all activity for the remainder of that week.

High school sports, unaffected by the prospect of air travel, continued.

It was, however, a major topic of debate and discussion all week. There certainly was some sentiment for cancelling all the games, but most coaches and administrators and especially the athletes wanted things to go on as usual.

“The whole objective of the attacks in New York City and Washington were to interrupt our way of life and it did that Tuesday,’’ Moline athletic director Todd Rosenthal said at the time. “But the feeling by us was the best thing we can do is try and carry on and attempt to get back to some semblance of normal life, and high school sports is part of that. Every day we delay, the terrorists win.’’

The Iowa High School Athletic Association publicly encouraged schools to continue with all sports activities.

Randy Schrader, then the athletic director for Davenport’s public schools, said “The need is there to move on.’’