High school sports in Quad-Cities went on as scheduled after terrorist attacks

Guy Dierikx’s parents told him there would be moments in his life in which he always would remember where he was and what he was doing.
The terrorist attacks that occurred on Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001, certainly qualified as one of those moments.
“I remember being in high school Spanish class and watching the TV and seeing the planes hit the towers and just watching it all unfold,’’ said Dierikx, who was then a sophomore at Riverdale High School in Port Byron.
Dierikx, now the head football coach and athletic director at Riverdale, still can see it all in his mind although he probably views it through a different lens than he did then.
“As a sophomore in high school, you maybe didn’t understand the gravity of the situation at that moment in time or how it could affect the world moving forward,’’ he said. “All you really worry about is the six inches in front of your face at that point in your life.’’
What he mostly worried about then was whether or not he was going to be able to play a football game a few days later, on Friday night.
He was.
While the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon caused major sports entities around the nation to come to a grinding halt, high school sports in most parts of the country — including the Quad-Cities — went on with very little interruption.
The NFL did not play any games the weekend following the attacks and almost everyone else at the professional level followed its lead. There were no major league baseball games played for nearly a week. The PGA Tour, NASCAR, NHL, MLS and major college football all paused all activity for the remainder of that week.
High school sports, unaffected by the prospect of air travel, continued.
It was, however, a major topic of debate and discussion all week. There certainly was some sentiment for cancelling all the games, but most coaches and administrators and especially the athletes wanted things to go on as usual.
“The whole objective of the attacks in New York City and Washington were to interrupt our way of life and it did that Tuesday,’’ Moline athletic director Todd Rosenthal said at the time. “But the feeling by us was the best thing we can do is try and carry on and attempt to get back to some semblance of normal life, and high school sports is part of that. Every day we delay, the terrorists win.’’
The Iowa High School Athletic Association publicly encouraged schools to continue with all sports activities.
Randy Schrader, then the athletic director for Davenport’s public schools, said “The need is there to move on.’’
“Just getting people together to sing the national anthem and talk with each other about what happened should be good for the soul,’’ Geneseo AD Travis Mackey said. “And maybe we can offer something to take people’s minds off the tragedy for just a little while.’’
Dierikx and his Riverdale teammates were especially eager to play because they were unable to play their game the previous week due to a teacher’s strike in the Bureau Valley school district.
“We were wanting to play but we wanted to do it for the right reasons,’’ Dierikx said.
Some sports teams actually went ahead and practiced, as scheduled, on Tuesday after the terrorist attacks took place that morning.
Some high school golf, cross country and volleyball events were held on Wednesday. Most high school soccer and volleyball games were played on Thursday.
And nearly every high school in both Iowa and Illinois played its scheduled football games on Friday night. Five schools in the Des Moines area were the only exception in Iowa.
Friday also had been designated by President George W. Bush as a national day of prayer and remembrance with 7 p.m. central time designated as a national moment of silence.
At virtually every high school event, there was some sort of solemn sign of patriotism.
Davenport North played football at Muscatine that night and when 7 p.m. arrived, the sophomore preliminary game was paused for a candle-lit moment of silence.
They did the same thing during the sophomore game between Moline and Rock Island at Browning Field. When the moment of silence ended, the crowd began chanting “USA, USA.’’
Prior to the varsity game at Muscatine, players on the two teams stood interspersed in a large circle on the field and held hands as “God Bless America’’ was played.
There was a similar scene at the game between Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley at TouVelle Stadium. Cheerleaders and student council members from both schools came onto the field carrying lit candles and held them aloft as Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA’’ was played.
In many stadiums, donations were collected for the New York City Relief Fund.
Dierikx recalled similar events for Riverdale’s game at Sterling Newman.
“I remember beforehand it being very powerful …’’ he said. “I remember having a moment of silence before that game and just kind of taking it all in. Everything going on with that was a lot at the time.
“Football in and of itself is an emotional game and being able to try and block out some of that stuff just made it that much more difficult to focus on what was at hand when you knew what the nation and everyone else was dealing with.’’
The crowds were noticeably larger than normal at most stadiums, too. It seemed people needed an escape from the ongoing television reports of carnage and destruction.
More than 6,000 people watched Bettendorf and PV. Rock Island and Moline drew a crowd of 7,000 and when the varsity game was unable to be played because of a blown transformer, about 6,000 people came back to watch the Rocks and Maroons square off on Saturday.
“We get to come out and play football tomorrow,’’ Moline head coach Joel Ryser said when the game was postponed. “A lot of those people in New York and Washington D.C. don’t get to have a tomorrow at all.’’