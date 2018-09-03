With early morning and afternoon workouts, the regular season can be a grind for high school swimmers.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has found a way to make it more compelling this fall.
Instead of qualifying for November's state meet just through the regional competition, girls can secure a spot by reaching a qualifying time during the season.
"We're not going to have any wasted meets because you can get something out of it," said Bettendorf coach Mike Ahrens, who has the qualifying times on a wall in the Bulldogs' pool. "You can qualify, you can move up. We have 12 contests a year, and everything matters."
Four girls from the Quad-Cities already have met a state-qualifying standard in the first two weeks — Bettendorf's Alexis Beine (200 IM and 100 butterfly) and Emily Van De Wiele (200 freestyle) along with Pleasant Valley's Libby Staver (200 free, 500 free) and Taylor Buhr (200 IM and 100 breaststroke).
"You don't have to worry so much at (regionals) in performing super well two weeks in a row," Van De Wiele said.
There are no qualifying standards for diving or the three relays. The 32 state qualifiers in each of those events will be determined at regionals.
For the eight individual events, the standard time is the average 16th-place time (final scoring position) from the last five state meets.
That isn't the only change. The state meet will be a two-day competition, with preliminaries slated for Friday, Nov. 2 and the diving and swimming finals Saturday, Nov. 3.
"You get a couple chances to swim and compete against other girls in the state," Van De Wiele said. "It feels more like club meets.
"It brings out the girls that can swim fast more than once. You have to bring it two days in a row."
It also allows girls with a strong taper for the state meet a chance to prove themselves against the best.
"In the prelims, if you swim really fast in a slower heat, you'll get that chance to race people your speed," Bettendorf's Sami Roemer said.
Rousing start: The Davenport Assumption volleyball team has vaulted to fourth in the latest Class 3A state volleyball rankings.
Coach Bre Scherler's team has not dropped a set in six matches going into Tuesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference match against Davenport Central.
Kylie Welch and Anna Vonderhaar have led the Knights' offensive attack with 3.1 and 2.9 kills per set, respectively. Lea Nelson is facilitating the 5-1 offense with 8.5 assists per game.
The schedule ratchets up for Assumption with weekend tournaments at Linn-Mar and Clinton the next two Saturdays.
Late start: The Pleasant Valley boys cross country team has yet to run a meet this season. The Spartans were scheduled to begin Saturday at their home invitational, but inclement weather made course conditions at Crow Creek Park too treacherous for competitors.
Second-ranked PV will send its top seven runners to the Marshalltown Invitational on Thursday. Top-ranked Dowling Catholic also is in the field.
Bulldog move-in: Bettendorf's boys golf program has been aided by a big addition in recent weeks.
Senior Matthew Garside, recently of Vadanis Heights, Minnesota, shot 70 in his opening meet at Jester Park Golf Course in the Des Moines area two weeks ago. Then last Monday at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Garside fired a 73 to earn medalist honors.
Garside, who has played the prestigious AJGA tour, is a Hawkeye commitment for the 2019 class.