IHSA allows voluntary prep workouts

Pending approval from local school districts and local health departments, Illinois high school athletes are being allowed to begin voluntary strength and conditioning workouts as early as Saturday.
The Illinois High School Association announced the first stage of its return-to-play plan on Friday after receiving permission to move forward with guidelines put together by the organization’s sports medicine advisory committee and approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the IHSA Board of Directors.
"I know there is a great deal of positive anticipation for our member schools to resume activity as quickly as possible," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in an email sent to its member schools.
"I couldn’t agree more that our students need the direction and camaraderie that activities provide them. I would offer to everyone that we need to proceed with caution and according to the guidelines provided to us by our IHSA sports medicine advisory committee and the Illinois Department of Public Health."
School districts are asked to work with local health departments on current restrictions in local areas before beginning the voluntary sessions and local school administrators will determine what activities will be permitted within their districts.
The IHSA encourages outdoor workouts wherever possible as Illinois athletes begin their strength and conditioning work, the first opportunity since schools were closed in the state in March.
The regulations limit students to three hours of participation per day and require that students remain six feet apart, wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained, follow gathering guidelines of groups of 10 or fewer, including the coach and medical personnel, and train in predetermined groups that may not be altered once groups are determined.
Only weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness are allowed and regulations require "diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surface following the guidance of the CDC and IDPH."
Free weight exercises that require a spotter may not be conducted.
Coaches are required to maintain a daily record of which athletes are participating, when they participate and what symptoms of COVID-19 they may have.
Athletes are required to bring their own water bottle, shoes, towels and other personal equipment. The use of locker rooms, shared water coolers with cups and water fountains are prohibited during this stage of the return to play.
"As we are now in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan and want to get to Phase 4 on schedule, we must do our part as school leaders to ensure the safety of our students and coaches," Anderson wrote in his email.
Anderson also indicated that use of summer contact days between coaches and students for in-person sport skill instruction remains suspended, as it has been since April.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!