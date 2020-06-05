IHSA allows voluntary preps workouts

The regulations limit students to three hours of participation per day and require that students remain six feet apart, wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained, follow gathering guidelines of groups of 10 or fewer, including the coach and medical personnel, and train in predetermined groups that may not be altered once groups are determined.

Only weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness are allowed and regulations require "diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surface following the guidance of the CDC and IDPH."

Free weight exercises that require a spotter may not be conducted.

Coaches are required to maintain a daily record of which athletes are participating, when they participate and what symptoms of COVID-19 they may have.

Athletes are required to bring their own water bottle, shoes, towels and other personal equipment. The use of locker rooms, shared water coolers with cups and water fountains are prohibited during this stage of the return to play.

"As we are now in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan and want to get to Phase 4 on schedule, we must do our part as school leaders to ensure the safety of our students and coaches," Anderson wrote in his email.

Anderson also indicated that use of summer contact days between coaches and students for in-person sport skill instruction remains suspended, as it has been since April.

