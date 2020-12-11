IHSA board president not sure what to expect from Monday meeting

Katy Hasson admits she doesn't have any idea what will happen Monday morning and how it will affect high school sports in the state of Illinois.
The IHSA board president, though, like everybody else, is hoping for the best news possible when the IHSA Board of Directors meet virtually for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
“The only certainty right now is uncertainty,” said Hasson, who is also principal at Rockridge High School.
How the COVID-19 pandemic-altered sports scene will be shaped moving forward is anyone's guess. Governor JB Pritzker has a say. The Illinois Department of Public Health has a say. So does the IHSA.
“The ultimate goal is we want to have all the sports seasons still happen,” said Hasson. “But until we get a green light from the governor and IDPH, we don't know if we will be able to do that or if it will happen. I guess that's the gist of where we're at.”
The good news is that Hasson said the IHSA board is willing to be flexible with scheduling — especially the winter sports seasons that have already been pared. Scheduled to start with practices on Nov. 16 and games on Nov. 30, no contests have been played as of yet. All winter sports — boys and girls basketball, bowling, gymnastics, boys swimming & diving, and wrestling — are paused until at least the turn of the year.
She said that the basketball season “could be four weeks, six weeks or eight weeks” in duration. They could be amended to include conference contests only. Any state playoff series could be abbreviated.
The good news is that Hasson said as of now there is no “drop dead” date set that would cancel the winter seasons altogether.
“We're trying our best to communicate that we want to be ready to go as soon as we get that green light,” said Hasson. “We want to tell schools to be prepared. If we can get it going Monday, we'll be ready to practice Tuesday.”
The bottom line is simple, she said.
“We want kids to play,” she said, “and we want this to happen.”
IHSA needs it, too
While Hasson said that the idea is to get kids back to playing sports and participating in activities, another bottom line is that the IHSA needs sports and state finals, too.
Without the state series competitions, IHSA revenues have plummeted, leaving the organization scrambling.
“It's not good,” said Hasson of the IHSA's financial situation, which has taken major hits without revenue from state championships from all 2020 finals events.
She said that the IHSA qualified for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in the spring to help meet payroll obligations “that helped the bottom line of the budget,” according to Hasson.
But she also said that a number of budget cuts have occurred in Bloomington. Those include changing meetings to virtual events to save mileage and travel expenses and having office staff taking furloughs.
While applying for loans is possible, she said that the organization has a “decent” reserve thanks to the work done during Dr. Marty Hickman's tenure as IHSA executive director.
“But we don't want to dip into those and deplete that fund,” said Hasson.
But the lack of revenue from state series competition — its top grossing events — is still a major issue and concern. It also led to a cut in the guarantee payout a host school gets for conducting any postseason events that are contested.
The IHSA instituted an entry fee of $100 per team as well for schools in state tournament events — from regionals on.
Athletic directors from Western Big 6 schools said that those fees were readily available as line-item expenses on their budgets and were easily offset this fall by most schools not entering invitationals that also had entry fees.
Hasson noted that a discussion the board is having is re-instituting a minimal membership fee for schools to belong to the IHSA. She said those haven't been collected since at least the early 2000s when she recalled them being roughly $50.
She said a membership fee in the range of $250 is being discussed but not close to being finalized.
“We're not talking thousands of dollars for a membership fee,” she said. “But that number times 800 schools, it is going to give you a decent amount to help offset some of your other expenses.”
