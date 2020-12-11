IHSA board president not sure what to expect from Monday meeting

She said that the basketball season “could be four weeks, six weeks or eight weeks” in duration. They could be amended to include conference contests only. Any state playoff series could be abbreviated.

The good news is that Hasson said as of now there is no “drop dead” date set that would cancel the winter seasons altogether.

“We're trying our best to communicate that we want to be ready to go as soon as we get that green light,” said Hasson. “We want to tell schools to be prepared. If we can get it going Monday, we'll be ready to practice Tuesday.”

The bottom line is simple, she said.

“We want kids to play,” she said, “and we want this to happen.”

IHSA needs it, too

While Hasson said that the idea is to get kids back to playing sports and participating in activities, another bottom line is that the IHSA needs sports and state finals, too.

Without the state series competitions, IHSA revenues have plummeted, leaving the organization scrambling.

“It's not good,” said Hasson of the IHSA's financial situation, which has taken major hits without revenue from state championships from all 2020 finals events.