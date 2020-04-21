IHSA cancels spring season, suspends summer contact

It was an inevitable outcome, but that doesn't make it any less painful.
The Illinois High School Athletic Association announced its decision Tuesday to cancel all spring state tournaments and suspend summer contact days in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision came in conjunction with Friday's announcement by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education that all Illinois schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year.
The IHSA offers state spring tournaments in the following sports: girls badminton, boys gymnastics, bass fishing, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls water polo, girls soccer, boys tennis, boys and girls lacrosse, boys volleyball, baseball and softball.
“We support the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic.”
Once Pritzker's decision came down Friday, along with Iowa also announcing its spring season was canceled, Tuesday's decision was expected.
"It's something we saw coming, once school was closed for the year, we knew it was a matter of time until our season was as well," Alleman head baseball coach Jerry Burkhead said. "It doesn't come as a shock. Obviously it doesn't make it any easier because the players put a lot of time in to get ready for the season, the coaching staff did. ... You feel for all the seniors that are going through this nationwide but at the end of the day we all realize there's things more important than baseball and that's the health and safety of everybody involved."
While Iowa's decision came the same day that Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the end of the school season, Illinois schools had the weekend to prepare their athletes for the inevitable news.
"With 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kids, they want answers, they want to know what's going on, and they deserve to know that," Burkhead said. "What we've tried to do as a staff is to be on top of that, right away, get a hold of them, communicate. ... Friday, my message to them was, no matter what comes out of the meeting Tuesday, just know what a special group you guys are."
For some teams, legitimate title hopes have been dashed. Rockridge softball was ranked No. 1 to start the season and coming off a pair of state trips, including winning the Class 2A title in 2018.
Alleman baseball had 11 seniors returning from last year's fourth place state finish. Moline softball reached a super-sectional last season.
In the end, every team is left with unfinished business.
"I feel bad for this group because this was really a nice bunch of kids," Moline softball coach Mark Gerlach said. "I'm really disappointed in not being able to coach them. I think we were going to have a great year, and they were one of those groups that you really look forward to having. It would have been disappointing anyway but with this group it's especially disappointing."
The IHSA also determined Tuesday that summer contact days are suspended for the year, unless state government and medical leaders indicate such gatherings are safe.
That could have a big effect on football teams, which are allotted 25 contact days in the summer before the official start of practices, currently scheduled for Aug. 10.
"If this for whatever reason stays the way it is, it's going to be a struggle for all of us, trying to get our kids ready to go," Orion head football coach Chip Filler said. "I think injuries might increase; it's really going to be dependent on the kids doing their due diligence and being able to work out on their own and be independent.
"The teams that really want to be good, the players that really want to be good, they're going to self-police. The teams that just want to talk about being good but we're going to skip a workout here and there or I can't find a way to do this, there's all kinds of excuses you can get. The good teams find ways to work through those excuses, the average or the poor teams will find ways to buy into the excuses."
Filler said Orion's first contact day was scheduled for the first week in June, leaving a little over a month for things to change. He remains optimistic and isn't too worried about a program that's had just two head coaches since 1997. But he admits these restrictions could make life very difficult for several programs.
"Our system and the things that we do have been in place for 25 years. There's no turnover here," he said. "I think the people that it will affect are the younger coaches, the newer coaches coming into a different program. If you don't have a coach hired right now and you hire him in the offseason and now he doesn't have time to implement his stuff. Those are the type of schools that are going to be damaged by it."
If summer contact days return, the IHSA left open the possibility of opportunities to conduct some spring athletic events, mainly a chance for programs to hold senior nights.
“The possibility of playing a spring sport game this summer is about closure,” Anderson said. “If we are able to offer this opportunity, no student-athlete would be restricted by having already practiced or competed with a non-school team.”
It's a nice sentiment, but might be easier said than done.
"In a perfect world, it would be great and if it's safe for everybody and in the best interest of all parties involved and we can get our teams together one more time, we're all for that," Burkhead said. "But obviously the main thing is that it's a safe situation for all involved."
