IHSA cancels spring season, suspends summer contact

In the end, every team is left with unfinished business.

"I feel bad for this group because this was really a nice bunch of kids," Moline softball coach Mark Gerlach said. "I'm really disappointed in not being able to coach them. I think we were going to have a great year, and they were one of those groups that you really look forward to having. It would have been disappointing anyway but with this group it's especially disappointing."

The IHSA also determined Tuesday that summer contact days are suspended for the year, unless state government and medical leaders indicate such gatherings are safe.

That could have a big effect on football teams, which are allotted 25 contact days in the summer before the official start of practices, currently scheduled for Aug. 10.

"If this for whatever reason stays the way it is, it's going to be a struggle for all of us, trying to get our kids ready to go," Orion head football coach Chip Filler said. "I think injuries might increase; it's really going to be dependent on the kids doing their due diligence and being able to work out on their own and be independent.