IHSA changes course, bans physical contact

Less than one week into its latest phase of return to play guidelines, the Illinois High School Association has made significant changes in the guidelines and now no longer allows any physical contact between athletes.

In an email sent Thursday from IHSA executive director Craig Anderson to member schools, three changes have been made to the guidelines announced last weekend based on what Anderson calls "very important directives" from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Anderson said the changes address concerns the IHSA has received from some school administrators since the "Phase 4" plans were approved last Friday.

The changes include allowing no contact drills or physical contact between athletes, requiring all individuals to wear masks and a strict 50-person limit for all indoor activities.

"Due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 among high school teams around the state, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are jointly collaborating to modify the IHSA's Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines," the email stated.