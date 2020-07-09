IHSA changes course, bans physical contact

Less than one week into its latest phase of return to play guidelines, the Illinois High School Association has made significant changes in the guidelines and now no longer allows any physical contact between athletes.
In an email sent Thursday from IHSA executive director Craig Anderson to member schools, three changes have been made to the guidelines announced last weekend based on what Anderson calls "very important directives" from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Anderson said the changes address concerns the IHSA has received from some school administrators since the "Phase 4" plans were approved last Friday.
The changes include allowing no contact drills or physical contact between athletes, requiring all individuals to wear masks and a strict 50-person limit for all indoor activities.
"Due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 among high school teams around the state, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are jointly collaborating to modify the IHSA's Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines," the email stated.
The new guidelines put a halt on activities such as 7-on-7 football and basketball leagues, including those which started earlier this week when the original guidelines were implemented.
The change now requires all athletes to wear masks, although the IHSA said it is still working to get a response from state health officials if that requirement is mandatory only for indoor work or if it also applies to outdoor work while social distancing.
The initial Phase 4 document indicated that only coaches and volunteers were required to wear masks while athletes "should be encouraged to wear a mask if feasible for the sport.''
The 50-person limit change clarifies wording in the initial document, putting into place a maximum number of all participants, coaches, referees and spectators at 50.
Anderson said additional adjustments and changes to the guidelines are possible in upcoming weeks as testing numbers fluctuate.
"While these changes to our guidance document have been shared with the IDPH, we do not have our document approved," Anderson wrote. "When we do have it approved with these changes, we will pass along an updated copy."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!