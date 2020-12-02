IHSA keeps winter sports paused

It appears as if there will be no official IHSA winter sports until at least January, according to information released by the governing body Wednesday afternoon.

The Illinois High School Association board of Directors met virtually Wednesday morning and decided to keep winter sports — even low risk sports — on hold for now.

"Given Governor Pritzker’s current mitigations, the board has no expectation of starting low risk winter sports prior to January," said Craig Anderson, IHSA executive director. "The board and IHSA staff will continue to monitor the Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation in effect currently. When there is a timeline for the state to emerge from these restrictions, the board is prepared to restart lower risk winter sports quickly.

"In addition, the board hopes to reestablish contact days in January for any winter sports that cannot begin, as well as spring and summer sports. The introduction of the contact days will be based on mitigations from the Governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health at that time. Further guidance on contact days limits will be established at a future board meeting."

Anderson also said that the board continues to evaluate season start and ending dates depending on when the winter season resumes.