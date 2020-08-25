IHSA modifies fall postseason event plans

When the ongoing fall sports season ends, Illinois high school athletes will compete in a modified postseason state series event.
Details remain a work in progress, but the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors approved a plan Monday that will allow for a single round of localized geographic competition to be conducted throughout the month of October in the six sports Illinois high school athletes are currently competing in.
For athletes in boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming & diving and girls tennis, the IHSA state series tournaments will meet Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines relating to COVID-19.
"The health and safety of the student-athletes, their coaches and their school communities has been our priority from the start of the pandemic," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement announcing the decision.
"Throughout the spring and summer, we looked for ways to re-engage student-athletes with their peers and coaches, and our membership has shared countless positive experiences from that initial return-to play-period."
Anderson said feedback from the initial weeks of fall sports competition has been equally favorable.
He said the IHSA Board believes participants "deserve a culminating experience if we can offer it safely."
Dates, schedules, awards, structure and additional safety precautions will be determined in upcoming weeks.
Also during its meeting this week, the IHSA Board approved a recommendation to implement a hate speech policy that addresses verbal and non-verbal action aimed at an individual’s gender, sexual orientation, race, religion, creed and beyond.
The policy includes addressing the issue immediately at the contest, with follow-up education for involved teams and coaches.
The IHSA also voted to move its state softball championships to the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria beginning in 2021. The board signed off on a five-year contract running through 2025 to relocate the tournament from the Eastside Centre in East Peoria, where it has been held since 2001.
"Louisville Slugger is an amazing complex and we are excited to transition the tournament there," Anderson said. "The amenities and stadium feel of the facility will provide an unforgettable experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans."
