IHSA modifies fall postseason event plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the ongoing fall sports season ends, Illinois high school athletes will compete in a modified postseason state series event.

Details remain a work in progress, but the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors approved a plan Monday that will allow for a single round of localized geographic competition to be conducted throughout the month of October in the six sports Illinois high school athletes are currently competing in.

For athletes in boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming & diving and girls tennis, the IHSA state series tournaments will meet Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines relating to COVID-19.

"The health and safety of the student-athletes, their coaches and their school communities has been our priority from the start of the pandemic," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement announcing the decision.

"Throughout the spring and summer, we looked for ways to re-engage student-athletes with their peers and coaches, and our membership has shared countless positive experiences from that initial return-to play-period."

Anderson said feedback from the initial weeks of fall sports competition has been equally favorable.