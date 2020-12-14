IHSA officials: Winter sports 'still in a holding pattern'

The wait for winter sports in Illinois continues.
“Everything is still in a holding pattern,” said Katy Hasson, president of the Illinois High School Association board of directors after Monday's virtual board meeting. “The Tier 3 mitigations won't let (sports) take place.”
The regularly-schedule board meeting did not produce any movement forward in regard to allowing the start of winter sports in the state amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Hasson did say that non-sports activities, including music, chess, speech, debate and drama activities “that can be done virtually” have been green-lighted and a state series for each has been outlined.
IHSA representatives have been trying for months to meet with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and officials from the Illinois Department of Health in hopes of coming to an amenable decision on how to move forward with sports in the state. However, no such meetings have been scheduled, although there is hope something still can be done this month.
“The word from IDPH, which I understand, but we've been trying for a long time to meet with them, and their reasoning now is they are dealing with the roll-out of the vaccine and the increase in numbers (of positive coronavirus cases),” said Hasson, the principal at Rockridge. “Yes, that's important for IDPH to be focusing on, but we've been wanting to meet for a long, long time and they keep putting us off.”
Winter sports activities are being limited to individual workouts — drills with one coach and one player — as each school district sees fit, according to Hasson. Team workouts of any kind — lifting, conditioning or practice — are not allowed.
“One athlete, one coach is what is currently allowed in Tier 3," Hasson said. "Until that gets lifted, we are not able to do anything, which is very unfortunate because our kids need to be active."
In the interim, sports are at a standstill.
Hasson again noted there was no talk of a “drop-dead date” that would lead to the cancellation of any winter sports.
The next regularly-scheduled board meeting is set for Jan. 13, but Hasson said any chance of changes for the better would be acted upon.
"I would sit down for a Zoom meeting on Christmas Day if we could get that arranged," she said.
The IHSA board did vote to permit contact days for out-of-season IHSA sports (2020-21 fall, spring and summer sports) as soon as the IDPH and Gov. Pritzker’s office lift Tier 3 mitigations.
Contact days will be restricted to six hours per student-athlete per sport each week, and can include practices, drills, and intrasquad scrimmages allowable under IDPH guidance. Competition against any other high school, conducted in-state or out-of-state, is prohibited.
“The Board felt that it was important for the physical and mental health of our student-athletes to resume contact days for all out-of-season sports as soon IDPH deems it safe,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. “Winter sports are not included, as we anticipate all low-risk winter sports will be able to begin their seasons at the same time. Basketball remains the outlier in the equation. We hope to be able to conduct basketball during the winter season, but if we cannot, basketball will be provided the same contact day opportunity as we determine where the basketball seasons fits best in the remainder of the school year.”
At this point, athletes, coaches, parents and fans must remain patient and hopeful for a winter season and the return to workouts for out-of-season sports.
“It's very unfortunate,” Hasson said, “because, again, our kids need to be active.”
