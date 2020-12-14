IHSA officials: Winter sports 'still in a holding pattern'

The wait for winter sports in Illinois continues.

“Everything is still in a holding pattern,” said Katy Hasson, president of the Illinois High School Association board of directors after Monday's virtual board meeting. “The Tier 3 mitigations won't let (sports) take place.”

The regularly-schedule board meeting did not produce any movement forward in regard to allowing the start of winter sports in the state amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Hasson did say that non-sports activities, including music, chess, speech, debate and drama activities “that can be done virtually” have been green-lighted and a state series for each has been outlined.

IHSA representatives have been trying for months to meet with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and officials from the Illinois Department of Health in hopes of coming to an amenable decision on how to move forward with sports in the state. However, no such meetings have been scheduled, although there is hope something still can be done this month.