IHSA puts all winter sports in state on hold

It may not have been the news many high school athletes, coaches or administrators were hoping for, but it wasn’t exactly a surprise either.

After a virtual board meeting Thursday afternoon, the Illinois High School Association board of directors opted to pause the high school winter sports season in the state.

“All IHSA sports and activities will cease by Nov. 20 for what we hope is a short-term pause,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Given the rising COVID-19 cases in our state and region, we support the governor’s mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part in following them so that we can return to high school sports participation as soon as possible.”

The board will revisit the status of winter sports at their update discussion on Dec. 2 and again at their regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 14, if necessary.

As one local administrator suggested, the news was not all bad as a potential start for winter sports looms after the turn of the year.

"Still haven't seen the word cancel yet," said Jeff Parsons, Kewanee Wethersfield boys basketball coach and athletics director in a tweet, trying to be as optimistic as possible.