IHSA seeks control of sports decisions from government officials

Some people may have thought they found a glimmer of hope for the return this fall of football and volleyball at Illinois high schools from actions taken by IHSA officials this week and the fact that neighboring states that originally halted fall sports have reinstated them.
Executive director Craig Anderson sent a letter to the governor’s office on Thursday requesting the decision-making process for high school sports return to the IHSA and out of governmental control.
But that hope might have been misleading, according to a late Friday news release from the IHSA. That memo read:
“With support from the IHSA Board of Directors, I issued a letter on Sept. 10 to Governor Pritzker and Deputy Governor Ruiz, that seeks permission for the IHSA and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to resume control over determining the resumption of IHSA sports and activities. However, the content of that letter has been greatly misconstrued on social media in a short amount of time. There have been no discussions, let alone proposed timelines, for resuming any sports at this time. Should our office receive a positive response from government officials, it could result in the IHSA reexamining its previously released season schedules, as well as postseason schedules, for the 2020-21 school year.
"It is important to note that, under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker, Illinois has attained one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the country. Additionally, several surrounding states have successfully conducted sports categorized as medium and high risk here in Illinois, and we believe sports and activities are safest when conducted under the IHSA safety protocols by school personnel. Those combined factors led us to issue this letter, and we will respectfully await response to it.
"The IHSA is not involved in any planned protests this weekend related to high school sports. If protests occur, we encourage all attendees to be safe, smart and respectful.”
Local athletic directors reached Friday evening confirmed they have not been notified of any pending changes in regular-season scheduling. As of now, fall sports are slated have only a first round of their respective series (regionals for golf and cross country; sectionals for girls swimming). No state finals are scheduled as of this time, according to the athletic directors, who said that likely won’t change.
One thing that did change this week was the start of contact days for athletes in winter, spring and summer sports. United Township athletic director Mark Pustelnik said he was excited to see practices commence and some sense of normal return.
“I was watching kids practice basketball in the gym this week and it was just nice to see them running and doing stuff,” he said. “It was nice even though they were wearing face masks.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!