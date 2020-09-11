IHSA seeks control of sports decisions from government officials

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some people may have thought they found a glimmer of hope for the return this fall of football and volleyball at Illinois high schools from actions taken by IHSA officials this week and the fact that neighboring states that originally halted fall sports have reinstated them.

Executive director Craig Anderson sent a letter to the governor’s office on Thursday requesting the decision-making process for high school sports return to the IHSA and out of governmental control.

But that hope might have been misleading, according to a late Friday news release from the IHSA. That memo read:

“With support from the IHSA Board of Directors, I issued a letter on Sept. 10 to Governor Pritzker and Deputy Governor Ruiz, that seeks permission for the IHSA and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to resume control over determining the resumption of IHSA sports and activities. However, the content of that letter has been greatly misconstrued on social media in a short amount of time. There have been no discussions, let alone proposed timelines, for resuming any sports at this time. Should our office receive a positive response from government officials, it could result in the IHSA reexamining its previously released season schedules, as well as postseason schedules, for the 2020-21 school year.