IHSA sets Oct. 28 date for winter season information

Illinois High School Association officials on Monday set a date to announce a timetable regarding the status of winter sports and also released information relating to other sports and activities.

In a release sent out Monday afternoon after its regularly scheduled virtual board meeting, IHSA officials said that further information on winter sports will be announced on Oct. 28 following a special meeting.

“We understand that student-athletes, coaches, parents, officials, and fans are anxious to learn more details about the plans for IHSA winter sports,” executive director Craig Anderson said. “We feel like we are making positive strides in our discussions with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to be allowed to conduct IHSA winter sports as scheduled.

“We believe we have a plan to do so safely and want to provide IDPH with ample time to review the winter sports plans, and supportive data we have provided them. We expect to have a response from IDPH with final recommendations for winter sport plans, including any accommodations and postseason plans, by October 26. We will then reconvene our board to officially vote and announce that information shortly thereafter.”