IHSA sets Oct. 28 date for winter season information

Illinois High School Association officials on Monday set a date to announce a timetable regarding the status of winter sports and also released information relating to other sports and activities.
In a release sent out Monday afternoon after its regularly scheduled virtual board meeting, IHSA officials said that further information on winter sports will be announced on Oct. 28 following a special meeting.
“We understand that student-athletes, coaches, parents, officials, and fans are anxious to learn more details about the plans for IHSA winter sports,” executive director Craig Anderson said. “We feel like we are making positive strides in our discussions with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to be allowed to conduct IHSA winter sports as scheduled.
“We believe we have a plan to do so safely and want to provide IDPH with ample time to review the winter sports plans, and supportive data we have provided them. We expect to have a response from IDPH with final recommendations for winter sport plans, including any accommodations and postseason plans, by October 26. We will then reconvene our board to officially vote and announce that information shortly thereafter.”
The board also discussed a presentation from the September board meeting that recommended the wrestling season be postponed. The board intends to also take action on the wrestling season at its special meeting on Oct. 28.
Also Monday, Rockridge High School principal Katy Hasson was elected as the 36th individual to serve as the board president. She was elected along with vice president Dr. Robert Nolting of Andrew High School and secretary Tim Moore of Bloomington.
Hasson follows Erie principal Tim McConnell, who reached a term limitation on the board after eight years and served as the board president from 2017-2020.
“I am honored to lead this outstanding group of administrators as we work to meet the challenges of this school year,” said Hasson in the release. “It has been a privilege and a pleasure to serve on the board of directors for the past four years and I look forward to the opportunity to work with the tremendous IHSA staff to advance the mission of this great organization.”
Another decision by IHSA officials pertaining to IHSA Independent Team By-law (3.100) will allow student-athletes to participate in school-sponsored sports simultaneously with club teams.
Sports competing in the IHSA’s 2021 spring season -- football, boys soccer, girls volleyball -- will be granted that accommodation throughout the duration of their high school season (Feb. 15-May 1).
Sports competing in the 2021 summer season -- baseball, softball, track & field, girls soccer, boys volleyball, lacrosse, boys tennis -- will be allowed to participate on multiple teams beginning on June 4. The summer season is slated to run from April 19 to June 26.
“Given the unique challenges of this school year, it remains important for our board to be flexible and creative in seeking participation opportunities for students,” Nolting said. “From my perspective, I am less worried about teams competing for conference or postseason titles this year. The goal is to get kids back being active to benefit their mental and physical well-being. These (independent team) by-laws aim to preserve competitive equity, but for this school year, we feel the right decision is to provide an accommodation that maximizes participation.”
The board’s accommodation to the independent team bylaw will be applicable for the 2020-21 school year only and will grant specific exemptions to spring and summer season sports. Winter sports (basketball, wrestling, boys swimming & diving, cheerleading, dance, bowling, girls gymnastics), which remain in their traditional season, will have no accommodation related to the by-law.
The board heard a presentation from members of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) on a plan for the 2021 spring football season that would have the IHSA schedule regular-season games and then conduct a modified playoff system. The board did not act on the recommendation and plans to revisit it in the future.
