IHSA sports seasons remain on pause; no talks planned with state officials

No talks planned to resume IHSA seasons

The turn of the new year did not result in any good news in regards to the Illinois High School Association and the pause it has on winter sports.

As of Tuesday, IHSA Board president Katy Hasson said that no new talks are planned with Gov. JB Pritzker or the Illinois Department of Public Health which still has the state in Tier 3 mitigation levels because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An update on the IHSA website states that “IHSA sports remain on pause as a result. We will report to our member schools and provide public updates as soon as any are available.”

According to Hasson, no meetings with state officials are planned before the next board of directors meeting, which is scheduled to be held virtually on Jan. 13.

“Unfortunately, we are still at a standstill,” said Hasson.

Being in tier 3 mitigation means that no team workouts are allowed and student-athletes and coaches may only work together in one-on-one settings.

