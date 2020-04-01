IHSA update: Timing crucial to having spring sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Optimistic, yet realistically cautious.

That may be the best way to describe Wednesday's update from IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in regards to the outlook of Illinois high schools having a spring sports season when, and if, the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

“Even though Illinois schools will remain closed through April 30th following the March 31st announcement by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, we remain optimistic that a May 1 return to school, followed by a to-be-determined acclimatization practice period, can still result in a truncated spring season that culminates with IHSA State Series tournaments and the crowning of state champions in June,” Anderson said. “In its discussions thus far, the IHSA Board of Directors has been highly supportive of creating an exemption to the IHSA Season Limitation By-law to allow spring sports to play into late June, but competing into or beyond July is not being considered at this time.”

While hoping for a spring sports season for Illinois student-athletes, Anderson knows the focus has to be on the present.