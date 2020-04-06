IHSAA, IGHSAU revise spring schedule

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released a revised schedule for the spring sports season Monday stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Iowa schools can return to the classroom on May 1, practice would begin on that date for all spring activities.

Competition would commence on Monday, May 4 for track and field, golf and tennis. Soccer could begin games on Friday, May 8.

State meets and state tournaments would begin in early June and go through the middle of the month.

“We are committed to bringing a sense of familiarity to our young people whose school year has been so disrupted by this adjusted spring season,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “It is our hope that students return to school on the current target date and have the opportunity to participate in the activities that mean so much to them.

“Like all Iowans, we are committed to doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we support the steps Gov. (Kim) Reynolds has taken to achieve that goal.”

Here is a look at the updated postseason schedule for each of those sports: