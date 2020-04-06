IHSAA, IGHSAU revise spring schedule

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released a revised schedule for the spring sports season Monday stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
If Iowa schools can return to the classroom on May 1, practice would begin on that date for all spring activities.
Competition would commence on Monday, May 4 for track and field, golf and tennis. Soccer could begin games on Friday, May 8.
State meets and state tournaments would begin in early June and go through the middle of the month.
“We are committed to bringing a sense of familiarity to our young people whose school year has been so disrupted by this adjusted spring season,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “It is our hope that students return to school on the current target date and have the opportunity to participate in the activities that mean so much to them.
“Like all Iowans, we are committed to doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we support the steps Gov. (Kim) Reynolds has taken to achieve that goal.”
Here is a look at the updated postseason schedule for each of those sports:
Boys and girls track: State-qualifying meet (May 28); State meet (June 4-6)
Girls golf: Regional meets (May 26, June 1); State meet (June 8-9)
Girls team tennis: Regional duals (May 23, May 30, June 1); State meet (June 1-2, 13)
Girls individual tennis: Regional tournament (May 27); State tournament (June 10-11)
Girls soccer: Regionals (June 4, 5, 9, 11); State tournament (June 16, 18, 20)
Boys golf: Sectionals/districts (May 29, June 5); State tournament (June 11-12)
Boys tennis: Districts (May 20); Individual state tournament (June 5-6); Team state tournament (June 9)
Boys soccer: Substates (June 8, 10, 12); State tournament (June 15, 17, 19)
