Iles named new Alleman athletics director

Iles is familiar with many of the coaches he will be working with at Alleman, several of whom he has worked with at Moline and others he knows from his role as a coach with the Maroons.

He is working to reach to as many coaches as he can contact and looks forward to when the current COVID-19 pandemic subsides and he can meet face-to-face with the coaches he will work with.

"I feel blessed to have the opportunity to lead their athletic department and I’m looking forward to getting together and working together as soon as we can make that happen," Iles said. "I know they care a great deal about their athletes and from my experiences at Moline, I know I will be working with good people at Alleman."

Iles was an assistant cross country coach for seven years when he arrived at Moline and has been assistant boys track coach throughout his time as a physical education and driver’s education instructor at Moline High School. He currently works with the Maroons’ sprinters and hurdlers on coach Tauwon Taylor’s staff.