Iles named new Alleman athletics director

Grant Iles was a state qualifier as part of cross country and track teams as an athlete at Mahomet-Seymour High School, but it wasn’t until after he gave up the competitive aspect of the sport following his freshman season at Illinois State that he discovered his real passion.
Legendary Redbirds coach John Coughlan allowed Iles to remain around the program, providing him with perspective about how athletics and coaches can influence the lives of young people.
"It was that experience that led me into coaching and gave me the desire to one day become an athletic director and make that same kind of impact," Iles said.
After spending the past 15 years as an educator and coach at Moline, Iles has accepted the opportunity to become the new director of athletics at Rock Island Alleman High School.
He was offered the job this week and will transition into the position following the conclusion of the current school year, working with current interim Alleman athletics director Mike Tracey to fill a vacancy that was created when Joe Conklin left in December to accept a position as an associate director of development at the University of Iowa Center for Advancement.
"Alleman has a long tradition of excellence in academics and athletics and is a place where faith is a part of the everyday culture," Iles said. "I’m looking forward to becoming a part of the Alleman community and working with the coaches and students there."
Iles is familiar with many of the coaches he will be working with at Alleman, several of whom he has worked with at Moline and others he knows from his role as a coach with the Maroons.
He is working to reach to as many coaches as he can contact and looks forward to when the current COVID-19 pandemic subsides and he can meet face-to-face with the coaches he will work with.
"I feel blessed to have the opportunity to lead their athletic department and I’m looking forward to getting together and working together as soon as we can make that happen," Iles said. "I know they care a great deal about their athletes and from my experiences at Moline, I know I will be working with good people at Alleman."
Iles was an assistant cross country coach for seven years when he arrived at Moline and has been assistant boys track coach throughout his time as a physical education and driver’s education instructor at Moline High School. He currently works with the Maroons’ sprinters and hurdlers on coach Tauwon Taylor’s staff.
"Athletics have always been a part of my life, going back to the days when I was playing basketball as a 7-year old on teams at the YMCA to competing in state track meets and now as a coach," Iles said. "There are so many valuable lessons and opportunities to learn and grow that come from participating in athletics."
Seeing the impact that Coughlan and his staff had on individuals after he stepped away from competition provided Iles with that realization.
"Coach Coughlan didn’t have to let me hang around, but he did and it allowed me to see the big picture, the impact that can be made through athletics," Iles said. "It was a real pivotal moment in my life and is a big reason I’m doing what I’m doing today. Being an athletic director has always been a dream for me, and I’m looking forward to helping the coaches and athletes at Alleman work toward achieving their goals.’’
Iles, 40, graduated from Illinois State with a degree in physical education in 2001 and earned his master’s in educational leadership from Western Illinois in 2011.
Before teaching and coaching at Moline, his resume included working as the head girls track coach at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City, Ill., as the head boys track coach at Clinton (Ill.) High School and as the head cross country and an assistant track coach at Champaign Central High School.
He and his wife, Vanessa, are the parents of a daughter, Olivia.
