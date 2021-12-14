Iles resigns as Alleman High School athletic director

Alleman High School Athletic Director Grant Iles has resigned from his position, according to multiple sources.
Iles left his position Tuesday morning and sent out an email explaining his frustrations with the school.
"I refuse to be made into a scapegoat for the decades of dysfunction and disorder that has been ignored," Iles wrote. "Progressive change to address the abysmal culture and climate has not only been met with resistance but with an outright refusal to accept the objective views of those outside the faction."
In the letter, Iles claimed to receive "numerous anonymous notes of hate and threats in my school mailbox" from colleagues.
"I am stating that this school and its culture of hate is not a healthy fit for me. There is an unwelcoming culture for any non-Alleman person. Alleman does not want non-Alleman people. ...
"This is not a school with a touch of class."
Iles did not respond to multiple requests for comment by Tuesday afternoon. Alleman administration also did not respond to requests for comment.
Iles was named athletic director in April 2020. There is currently no information about a replacement or interim.